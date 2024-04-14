Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year reign
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year reign.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Once a crowd favorite, Phil Mickelson isn't nearly as big of a draw anymore.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Keep up with the final round action at Augusta National here with Yahoo Sports.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
After highlighting some off-the-radar candidates to lead MLB in home runs, fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his favorite values for pitching's biggest award.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.