Bayer Leverkusen star responds to Barcelona links

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has on Friday spoken out over media speculation linking him with a move to Spain, with Barcelona.

The name of right-back Frimpong has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent days.

This comes amid claims that the Dutch international has been earmarked as a summer transfer target on the part of the Barcelona brass.

Frimpong, for his part, his fresh off a scintillating campaign in Germany, which saw him rack up 14 goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions.

On the lookout for fresh options at full-back with a view to next season, new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, in turn, is understood to have set his sights firmly on the 23-year-old.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the subject of as much was therefore put to none other than Frimpong himself.

Ahead of his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Poland on Sunday, the Netherlands international was drawn directly on links with Barcelona.

Frimpong, however, could not have been much more dismissive, in responding:

“Barca links? It’s just rumors. I don’t read rumors because rumors are just rumors, anyone can say anything.”

Conor Laird | GSFN