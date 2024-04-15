Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen star gatecrashes live TV interview to ‘hide’ after historic title win

Oliver Browning
·1 min read

Jeremie Frimpong joked he was “hiding” from his teammates as he gatecrashed a live TV interview after Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win.

The wing-back, 23, came to speak to ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt as the beer-fuelled celebrations unfolded at BayArena.

Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to secure their first-ever title on Sunday (14 April), winning the league with five games to spare.

“The coach drenched me, Edmond Tapsoba tried to drench me - and he’s looking for me again,” Frimpong said, apologising for the smell of beer as he joined Rhind-Tutt.

He also called the reporter “handsome” and complimented his outfit.