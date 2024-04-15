Bayer Leverkusen star gatecrashes live TV interview to ‘hide’ after historic title win
Jeremie Frimpong joked he was “hiding” from his teammates as he gatecrashed a live TV interview after Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win.
The wing-back, 23, came to speak to ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt as the beer-fuelled celebrations unfolded at BayArena.
Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to secure their first-ever title on Sunday (14 April), winning the league with five games to spare.
“The coach drenched me, Edmond Tapsoba tried to drench me - and he’s looking for me again,” Frimpong said, apologising for the smell of beer as he joined Rhind-Tutt.
He also called the reporter “handsome” and complimented his outfit.