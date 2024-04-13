Bayer Leverkusen: Can you name previous Bundesliga champions as Xabi Alonso's side close on title?

Bayer Leverkusen go into the weekend knowing they need one more win for a first Bundesliga title.

Xabi Alonso's side are 16 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top with six games to go and are remarkably still unbeaten.

They host Werder Bremen on Sunday at 16:30 BST - with live text updates available on the BBC Sport website and app - but they may have already wrapped up the title by then.

Bayern host Cologne on Saturday and another defeat would see Leverkusen win the league without having to play.

When they do seal the title they will become the 13th side to win the Bundesliga since it was created in 1963, but how many of the other champions can you name?

Good luck!