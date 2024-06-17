Bayer Leverkusen lead three-way battle for Waldemar Anton

After helping Stuttgart qualify for Champions League football for the first time since the 2009/10 season, Waldemar Anton (27) is arousing interest with Bayer Leverkusen leading the way, according to Sky Germany.

In a bid to tempt Anton to Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has reportedly called the Stuttgart captain at least twice. The Bundesliga champions also face competition from Borussia Dortmund, while Stuttgart wish to keep their star defender after losing Hiroki Ito to Bayern Munich for €30m.

As reported last week, Liverpool have also collected information on Anton, who has a reported release clause of around €22.5m.

Sky Germany add that although no agreement, Bayer Leverkusen are ready to offer Anton a ‘well-paid contract’ until 2028. Alonso and his recruitment team are clearly in the market for a central defender after Jonathan Tah reached a total agreement to join Bayern Munich. But regardless of Tah’s future – with the defender entering the final year of his contract – Bayer wish to sign Anton, and are leading the three-way race.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder