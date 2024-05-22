🚨 Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta name starting XIs for UEL final

Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta have named their starting XIs for tonight's European showdown as the pair contest the Europa League final in Dublin.

Xabi Alonso's side, who remain unbeaten across the season, head into the game as heavy favourites and can add a second trophy to their 2023/24 cabinet with a win, while victory would also keep their hopes of a historic treble alive.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have lost just once in their last nine games, and have won all of their last five Serie A games, though they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus a week ago.

It is the first European final for Gasperini's side, who beat Liverpool and Marseille to reach the tournament showpiece.

Here's how both sides have opted to line up in search of a historic trophy.

Atalanta XI v Bayer Leverkusen:



Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) May 22, 2024

What do you make of the teams?