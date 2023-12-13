Bay State JUCO target sets official visit date with Florida football

Florida football has been doing its due diligence regarding JUCO prospects as Billy Napier and Co. look to restock the roster with players seeking a bump up in competition.

Three-star defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, a redshirt freshman currently at Butler (Kansas) Community College, is one of the Gators’ targets this offseason. He received an offer from Florida in November while Sean Spencer was still on the staff and the team has continued its pursuit after his departure.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 297-pound trench warrior hosted tight ends coach Russ Callaway last Tuesday and is now scheduled to make an official visit to the Swamp this coming weekend, according to Swamp247. Previously, he had been scheduled to stop by campus last weekend but that has been updated to Friday, Dec. 15.

The Bay State product has gotten a glimpse of the Gators’ program in the past, having visited the university while he was in high school.

“I’ve been there before when I was in high school when Dan Mullen was the coach. The stadium was nice, the facilities were nice, but I heard they upgraded those,” he noted.

Coupled with his contact with the staff over the past weeks, Alcorn-Crowder has a good idea of what he is getting into.

“I know a little bit about them. They always have good coaches being in the SEC. I watched them this season. I’ve liked some of the things they do and the scheme they put out there. They try and get after it.”

Most importantly, the Orange and Blue have something to offer the young, aspiring student-athlete.

“They have traditionally produced d-lineman from their program. Florida has been a winning program before. They are a team in the national light, and they are a team that has been ranked.”

Alcorn-Crowder is ranked No. 28 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite JUCO. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators on top with a 45.8% chance of landing him, followed by the Kansas State Wildcats at 41.0%.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire