Bay Port freshman tennis star Karlie Schock becomes first local girls player to win a Division 1 state title

It’s not supposed to be this easy. Karlie Schock just made it look that way.

The Bay Port freshman cruised to the WIAA Division 1 girls state tennis title Saturday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Janesville Craig sophomore Lexie Hankel at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, capping a dominating three-day run at the tournament while making history.

Schock (16-1) is the first local D1 girls player to win a state title since the tournament started in 1971.

It’s the fourth time a local individual player or doubles team has won a championship and the first time it has been accomplished by a player outside of Green Bay Notre Dame.

Schock joins former Tritons standout Ellie Zimmerman (D2, 2011) and the doubles teams of Jenny Spears and Amy Lewis (D2, 2003) and Katie Pott and Christina Schaupp (D2, 2010) on the short list of area champions.

She also is the first D1 player since Racine Case freshman Bojana Pozder in 2018 to not drop a single set at state.

Pozder is now playing at the University of Notre Dame, and there is little question Schock will join her at the NCAA Division I level in the future if she chooses to go that direction.

“It’s a great feeling,” Schock said after returning home Saturday night. “Definitely completely different than what I’m normally used to with other tournaments. It was a great experience. Really cool atmosphere at state, playing there with my team cheering me on.

“It was really fun.”

Schock earned the No. 2 seed entering state and beat several seeded players on the way to the title, including No. 15 seed Lexington Monroe of Badger in the third round (6-0, 6-1), No. 7 McKenna Thorson of Verona in the fourth round (6-1, 6-1), No. 6 Annalise Yang from Sun Prairie East in the semifinals (6-2, 6-1) and No. 5 Hankel in the title match.

Hankel defeated Manitowoc senior and No. 1 seed Olivia Minikel in a semifinal, preventing Schock from getting the opportunity to avenge her only loss of the season after Minikel defeated her in a thrilling three-set match last month.

With the way Schock was playing during the postseason, she might have been the favorite against anyone.

She went 96-9 overall in games during sectionals and state and never lost more than two in any set.

Despite being one of the best players in the nation for her age group, playing on the state's big stage for the first time still was nerve-wracking.

Even if she never did show it.

“There was a lot more pressure,” Schock said. “But I think playing these other tournaments that I played before definitely helped me with managing that.”

A large contingent of supporters were in Madison to support Schock, a list that included Bay Port principal Mike Frieder, athletic secretary Denise Abfall and her teammates.

The program came close to celebrating a state champion when Isabelle Lee finished runner-up as a freshman in 2016, but Schock finally cleared the last hurdle to make it a reality.

All in the family

It completes a decorated 2023 for the Schock kids.

Schock’s older brother, Drew, was a standout for the Green Bay Notre Dame hockey team that went undefeated and won the Division 1 state championship in March. He recently committed to play for the University of Michigan.

Both are doing a good job continuing the family tradition of athletic dominance.

Their father, Harold III, was a star hockey player for the Wolverines and helped them win the national championship in 1996.

Their mother, Katie, was a notable prep tennis figure in Michigan who played at Stanford after graduation. She became a professional player and appeared multiple times in doubles competition at Grand Slam events, making the quarterfinals of the US Open with doubles partner Amy Frazier in 1998.

Schock thought she might have accomplished something her mother didn’t by winning a state title in high school, only to learn a short while later that Katie won state as a sophomore.

But at least the daughter has some bragging rights over mom for winning one grade earlier than she did.

“I still got a lot to do before I’m one-up on my mom,” Schock said.

This was a good first step.

“I wouldn’t say it was my expectation, I would say probably more of a goal,” Schock said about her mindset on winning state entering the season. “That was my goal, team and individual state. This year we didn’t make it (as a team), but individual state, once we didn’t make it, individual state was my biggest goal.”

