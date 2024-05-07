The Bay Golf Club, backed by Warriors stars, introduces loaded roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A few Warriors players are helping bring another star-studded team to the Bay Area soon. Well, kind of.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are co-owners of The Bay Golf Club, a team in the brand new TGL, alongside former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund.

TGL, a new PGA Tour-backed three-versus-three, tech-infused golf league unveiled the roster for Bay Golf Club, one of the six teams that will compete in the new league, which begins play in 2025.

A golf brand that reflects the swagger, joy and fun coming to the game.

A brand that pays homage to the innovative spirit of our home market and the championship pedigree of our roster and ownership group.

Bay Golf Club roster includes 2024 Masters Tournament runner-up and world No. 10-ranked Ludvig Åberg, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2019 The Open Championship winner Shane Lowry and world No. 34-ranked Min Woo Lee.

What is TGL?

TGL is a golf league created by TMRW Sports, a venture formed by sports executive Mike McCarley and professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour.

The league consists of six teams, representing six different cities, that will compete in a 15-match season-long tournament beginning Jan. 7, 2025.

"Each TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format in a two-hour team golf competition, offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement," the TGL website reads.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, TGL originally was set to begin play on Jan. 9, 2024, but the debut was delayed after a storm knocked out electricity at the venue where matches will be held.

Where will TGL teams play?

All TGL matches will be held at SoFi Center, a new state-of-the-art venue constructed specifically for TGL play at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The arena at Sofi Center, according to the TGL website, can seat approximately 1,500 fans.

According to a statement by TMRW Sports, SoFi Center will feature "a giant simulator screen powered by Full Swing technology measuring 64 feet high by 46 feet across, roughly 20 times the size of a standard simulator screen. Alongside the simulator inside the venue will be a dynamic short-game complex that includes three sand bunkers and three individual 15 feet x 27 feet Virtual Greens within a massive 3,800 square-foot putting surface."

This means, unfortunately for Bay Area golf fans, that Bay Golf Club will not play locally.

How does scoring work in TGL?

Each TGL match will consist of 15 holes over two sessions, including nine holes of Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot play) and six holes of singles (head-to-head play) where each hole is worth one point. The team with the fewest shots on each hole wins the point, with ties counting as zero points. The team with the most points after 15 holes wins the match.

Each match win in regulation and overtime is worth two points in the season standings, while an overtime loss is worth one point and a loss in regulation is worth zero points.

The top four teams in the standings at the end of the season will advance to the playoffs, which will include a single-elimination semifinal round and a best-of-three championship round.

What are the rules?

Players will tee off from tee boxes in front of the screen and hit into the simulator. Depending on where their shot lands, they will hit their second shot from the same tee box, which features different course surfaces like sand and taller grass to match shots hit in sand traps or the rough. Once they are within 50 yards of the virtual hole, they will move to a custom-built GreenZone, a 3,800-foot real green that can rotate and transform the topography of its putting surface inside the arena.

However, there are multiple twists. Each player must hit their shot before a 40-second shot clock expires. If they fail to do so, they will be given a one-stroke penalty. TGL also will have referees who will administer the rules and four timeouts per team, with two timeouts to be used during Triples and two to be used in Singles.

Who are the other teams?

Atlanta Drive GC

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott

Keegan Bradley

Jupiter Links GC

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club

Rickie Fowler

Matt Fitzpatrick

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

Where can TGL matches be watched?

All TGL matches will air in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. All players will be mic'd up and fans will be able to watch every shot live throughout the match.

