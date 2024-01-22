Bay FC reveals home kit for inaugural season in NWSL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Bay FC, the new professional women's soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Professional Soccer League, unveiled their home kit for the club's inaugural season during a team event on Monday in San Jose.

The Founding Four unveil Bay FC’s home kit for their inaugural season 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbKogdFkMh — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) January 22, 2024

The club's founding members were on hand to reveal Bay FC's home kit, a group that includes Olympic icon Brandi Chastain and former United States women's national soccer team stars Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne.

The inaugural kit boasts a base white color with a sleek gray contrast. It prominently features the Bay FC crest, with a sponsorship by Sutter Health taking center stage.

Bay FC's emergence coincides with a recent surge of rapid expansion in the NWSL over the last few seasons, with the club slated to become the fourth different franchise to make its debut since the start of the 2021 season.

The Bay Area's newest professional team will play their home matches at PayPal Park in San Jose, with the club's first season officially kicking off in March.