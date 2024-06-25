Bay FC general manager resigns mid-season

(KRON) – Bay Football Club’s general manager, Lucy Rushton, has resigned halfway through the season, the team announced Monday.

Bay FC posted Rushton’s departure statement on its X, “Being a part of building a new club in the sport I love is something that I will forever be grateful for. I am extremely proud of all of the players, coaches, and staff at Bay FC for what they have already accomplished and what I know they will continue to build.”

The last-place San Jose Earthquakes fire coach Luchi Gonzalez

Rushton calls the decision to move on from the Bay FC “the hardest decision” of her life. She continued to express excitement for her next chapter.

The football club thanked Rushton and wished her the best in her future endeavors on its social media.

Rushton was hired in June 2023 to construct the newest NSWL team. Prior to Bay FC, Rushton was the general manager of D.C. United and head of technical recruitment and analysis for Atlanta United FC.

According to ESPN, the technical director Matt Potter will assist in a portion of Rushton’s roles as head of football and interim sporting director.

The Bay FC currently holds the eleventh position in the NWSL standing with a record of 5 wins, 0 draws and 9 losses.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.