All-Bay County volleyball: Mosely senior Middlebrooks shines thanks to teammates' help
When the idea of a "do it all" player is mentioned, Mosley's Marley Middlebrooks comes to mind. The senior led her team to the Florida state high school playoffs while also being the ultimate teammate.
For her efforts, Middlebrooks was named Bay County volleyball player of the year as voted by coaches around the county.
"I am honored to be named and recognized as one of the best players around here it is an awesome and great way to end my senior year," Middlebrooks said.
The senior outside hitter led the way with a .321 hitting percentage, 4.3 kills and 4.1 digs per set, 25 serving aces and 478 receptions. Despite all the great numbers, Middlebrooks credits her teammates as the major contributor to the dominance on the court.
"I was really lucky to be around a great group of girls and I feel like we bonded together really well," Middlebrooks said. "On top of the great coaches we had, I would not have been successful without them."
Middlebrooks said what set this Mosley team apart from years past, was the energy and the jovial mood they brought out of each other. The Dolphins had a "buddy system" where whenever a teammate felt down there was a certain person on the court they could look towards and build back their confidence.
"One of my goals this year was to not be as down on myself, but also just being a good teammate," Middlebrooks said. "I wanted to bring the energy and lift moods because one person's mood could contribute to the whole team's mood and I did not want to be that person."
BAY COUNTY VOLLEYBALL
1st Team All-County
Position
Player
School
Hitter/Blocker
Marley Middlebrooks (SR)Allison Wit (SR)Zoey Vandel (JR)Lauren Wit (SR)
MosleyNorth Bay HavenArnoldNorth Bay Haven
Setter
Sterling Painter (SR)
Mosley
Libero
Rylee Warren (SR)
North Bay Haven
Flex
Addison Gorman (SO)Madison Taylor (SR)
North Bay HavenBozeman
2nd Team All-County
Position
Player
School
Hitter/Blocker
Maddie Colwell (SO)Kenna Vandel (FR)Isabella White (SR)Lily Hayward (SO)
BayArnoldBozemanNorth Bay Haven
Setter
Jordan Iferd (SR)
Mosley
Libero
Maritza Eddington (SR)
Mosley
Flex
Ellie Colwell (SR)
Bay
Addison John (SO)
Bozeman
Honorable Mentions
Position
Player
School
Libero
Annika Porter
Arnold
Hitter/Blocker
Ava Frewin (SO)
Bay
Libero
Aubrey Morrell
Bozeman
Flex
Anna Claire Reams
Mosley
Flex
Alana Cabatu
North Bay Haven
Hitter/Blocker
Sophie Tuzun (SR)
Rutherford
Hitter/Blocker
Freanchesca Gall (JR)
Rutherford
