All-Bay County volleyball: Mosely senior Middlebrooks shines thanks to teammates' help

When the idea of a "do it all" player is mentioned, Mosley's Marley Middlebrooks comes to mind. The senior led her team to the Florida state high school playoffs while also being the ultimate teammate.

For her efforts, Middlebrooks was named Bay County volleyball player of the year as voted by coaches around the county.

"I am honored to be named and recognized as one of the best players around here it is an awesome and great way to end my senior year," Middlebrooks said.

The senior outside hitter led the way with a .321 hitting percentage, 4.3 kills and 4.1 digs per set, 25 serving aces and 478 receptions. Despite all the great numbers, Middlebrooks credits her teammates as the major contributor to the dominance on the court.

"I was really lucky to be around a great group of girls and I feel like we bonded together really well," Middlebrooks said. "On top of the great coaches we had, I would not have been successful without them."

Middlebrooks said what set this Mosley team apart from years past, was the energy and the jovial mood they brought out of each other. The Dolphins had a "buddy system" where whenever a teammate felt down there was a certain person on the court they could look towards and build back their confidence.

"One of my goals this year was to not be as down on myself, but also just being a good teammate," Middlebrooks said. "I wanted to bring the energy and lift moods because one person's mood could contribute to the whole team's mood and I did not want to be that person."

All County First Team

BAY COUNTY VOLLEYBALL 1st Team All-County Position Player School Hitter/Blocker Marley Middlebrooks (SR)Allison Wit (SR)Zoey Vandel (JR)Lauren Wit (SR) MosleyNorth Bay HavenArnoldNorth Bay Haven Setter Sterling Painter (SR) Mosley Libero Rylee Warren (SR) North Bay Haven Flex Addison Gorman (SO)Madison Taylor (SR) North Bay HavenBozeman

All County Second Team

2nd Team All-County Position Player School Hitter/Blocker Maddie Colwell (SO)Kenna Vandel (FR)Isabella White (SR)Lily Hayward (SO) BayArnoldBozemanNorth Bay Haven Setter Jordan Iferd (SR) Mosley Libero Maritza Eddington (SR) Mosley Flex Ellie Colwell (SR) Bay Addison John (SO) Bozeman

All County Honorable Mentions

Honorable Mentions Position Player School Libero Annika Porter Arnold Hitter/Blocker Ava Frewin (SO) Bay Libero Aubrey Morrell Bozeman Flex Anna Claire Reams Mosley Flex Alana Cabatu North Bay Haven Hitter/Blocker Sophie Tuzun (SR) Rutherford Hitter/Blocker Freanchesca Gall (JR) Rutherford

Banji Bamidele is a sports reporter for the Panama City News Herald. He can be reached at abamidele@gannett.com or through X, formerly known as Twitter, @AdebanjiBamide1.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: All-Bay County high school volleyball team led by Marley Middlebrooks