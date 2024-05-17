Bay to Breakers 2024: Street closures, special Muni and BART service in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s that time of year. Bay to Breakers is back this weekend in San Francisco. The annual event will take place on Sunday, May 19.

The first wave of the race begins at 8 a.m. and the last wave at 8:45 a.m. All race distances start at the intersection of Howard Street and Main Street. Bay to Breakers recommends runners arrive 45 to 60 minutes before the start of their race.

Starting line locations for Sunday’s race (Bay to Breakers)

Street Closures

Whether or not you’re participating in the race, there will be several road closures across the city to be aware of. According to the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department, the following roads will be closed from 3 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

JFK Drive and JFK Promenade from Stanyan to the Great Highway

Bernice Rodgers from JFK to MLK

Transverse from MLK Crossover

30th and 36th Avenue from Fulton to JFK

Chain of Lakes from Fulton to Lincoln

MLK from Chain of Lakes to Sunset

Roads closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, May 18 until 4 p.m. Sunday:

Great Highway Slow Street and Great Highway from Sloat to JFK

MLK from Bernice Rodgers to Lincoln Way

47th Avenue from Fulton Street to JFK will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Great Highway from JFK to Balboa Street will be closed from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Great Highway from Balboa to Point Lobos will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Main Street between Mission and Folsom will be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

The full list of road closures can be viewed on SFMTA’s website.

Full map route of the race (Bay to Breakers)

Special Muni Service

The Market Street underground Muni train will open early, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Extra service will be provided on the N Judah and S Shuttle (West Portal to Embarcadero) lines.

Between 6 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., only the West Portal, Forest Hill, Castro, Church, Van Ness and Embarcdero stations will be open for service. These Muni underground trains will not stop at Civic Center, Powell and Montgomery until around 7:40 a.m. for normal weekend services start time (8 a.m.).

“The event will cause major reroutes and delays Sunday morning,” SFMTA said. “If you’re not participating in the race as a runner or spectator, you are encouraged to avoid areas affected by the Bay to Breakers.”

More than 30 Muni routes are affected by Bay to Breakers. See the full list of the special event service on SFMTA’s website.

BART Special Sunday Schedule

BART is running special train service to get Bay to Breakers participants at the Embarcadero station by around 7 a.m. On Sundays, BART’s earliest trains typically begin at 8 a.m.

Here are the four trains that will be operating early for Bay to Breakers, which won’t stop at all the stations as it does for normal service. Listed below are the train’s departure times.

From Millbrae to Embarcadero:

Millbrae: 6:30 a.m.

Daly City: 6:43 a.m.

16th Street Mission: 6:53 a.m.

Embarcadero: 6:58 a.m.

From Pleasant Hill to Embarcadero

Pleasant Hill: 6:24 a.m.

MacArthur: 6:43 a.m.

West Oakland at 6:52 a.m.

Embarcadero: 6:58 a.m.

From Dublin to Embarcadero

Dublin: 6:18 a.m.

Bay Fair: 6:35 a.m.

West Oakland: 6:55 a.m.

Embarcadero: 7:01 a.m.

From El Cerrito del Norte to Embarcadero

El Cerrito del Norte: 6:36 a.m.

MacArthur: 6:49 a.m.

West Oakland: 6:58 a.m.

Embarcadero: 7:04 a.m.

Golden Gate Ferry

Ferry service will remain normal to its Sunday schedule, Golden Gate Ferry Director of Public Affairs Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz confirmed. The earliest ferry on weekends, one that departs from Larkspur at 9 a.m., is well after the start time for the Bay to Breakers race.

Caltrain to Expand Service

Caltrain is offering a special “Bay to Breakers Day Pass” that is available for purchase between May 11 and May 18. The public transportation agency says riders should “expect large crowds” at the Palo Alto station. Caltrain recommends arriving 20 minutes before departure time.

Those who are taking Caltrain should stop at the Fourth and King Street stop, which is about a 1.4-mile walk to the starting line. Participants can also take the N Judah Muni train.

Caltrain’s special Bay to Breakers service schedule can be viewed here.

