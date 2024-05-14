Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding

The Golden State Valkyries will play home games, starting in 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team will be called the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering -- flying through air and sea alike," the franchise said in a news release.

"This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in October that the Bay Area had been awarded the league's first expansion franchise since 2008. The Valkyries' headquarters will be in Oakland, and they will play their games at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Valkyries president Jess Smith spoke about the new name and branding during an appearance Tuesday on "Good Morning America." Joe Lacob, the majority owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, also owns the Valkyries.

"This moment is so much bigger than Golden State," Smith said. "It's so much bigger than the Valkyries. What we are seeing happening in women's sports right now is just the beginning of the sustainability and incredible growth around the game and to have expansion in the WNBA."

The Valkyries' V-shaped logo is violet and black and features a rendition of the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco and Oakland. The bridge's tower resembles a sword.

Fans sent suggestions for the new team name through surveys and social media. A San Francisco Chronicle reader poll featured Valkyries, Fog, Amazons and Waves as finalists for the team name.

The Valkyries also posted a video for their name reveal. Singer-songwriter Kehlani, an Oakland native, narrated the video.

"Born from the Bay, gilded in gold," Kehlani said over the footage, which included scenes from the Bay Area, including Chase Center.

"This is where legends take flight. But our story has yet to be written."

The franchise will host a block party Saturday at Thrive City, a gathering space located on the Chase Center campus in San Francisco.

The 2024 WNBA season will tip off Tuesday night. The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty in the season opener at 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun in the second game at 8 p.m. in Uncasville, Conn.

The Valkyries will start play in 2025. Last week, reports surfaced stating that the WNBA also is expected to award a franchise to Toronto. That franchise would begin play in 2026 and be the first WNBA team located outside of the United States.

The league has yet to officially announce the Toronto expansion, which would require a vote from the WNBA and the NBA board of governors -- team owners.