Bay area’s top coaching brotherhood resides in Tampa Spartans’ dugout

TAMPA — Long before deciding to put their heads together, Joe Urso and Sam Militello butted them. Competition, the bloodthirsty kind historically indigenous to ballparks from Belmont Heights to Ballast Point, preceded their collaboration.

Urso was the diminutive sparkplug for the Tampa Bay Little League all-stars and, later, Plant High. A second baseman and savant, he was considered a coach on the field and 5-foot-5 nightmare for pitchers, hitting .371 during the Panthers’ state title season in 1988.

“He was always good,” Militello recalled. “I always used to kid around ... and say that he would bait pitchers into throwing him the same (pitch). He would look so bad on one pitch on purpose so he’d get it again, and he’d crush it. ... It sure looked like that.”

Militello, by contrast, was the rangy right-handed ace of the West Tampa Little League all-stars and, later, Jefferson High. The flame-throwing Dragon who threw a then-state-record three consecutive no-hitters as a senior in 1987, and later pitched briefly for the Yankees.

“He’s got a video that we show on the bus back in the day ... of him striking me out at 12 years old in West Tampa Little League,” Urso says.

Fate, however, ultimately transformed them from adversaries to allies, first in Wellswood PONY Baseball in the mid-1980s, and later at the University of Tampa, where they played together for two seasons (1989-1990). Destiny intervened again roughly a decade later, when Urso was named Spartans coach and needed all of 30 seconds to hire Militello as his pitching coach.

They’ve remained at each other’s side ever since, through 1,003 victories and five national titles.

“It’s truly special what they’ve got,” UT assistant (and former Spartans catcher) Jose Jimenez said.

“I think they’re both very confident in each other, and it’s like having essentially two head coaches,” former Spartans pitcher Carmine Giardina said.

“Not to take anything away from Joe or his title, or Sam (officially associate head coach). But they know what each other’s thinking all the time without even having to say it. It just works. There’s no egos on that staff, and they get the best out of the players.”

It’s not hyperbole to suggest the clairvoyance and chemistry built by Urso and Militello remains unmatched in the history of bay area coaching alliances. Certainly, their success hasn’t been equaled.

On their watch, which began in 2001, the Spartans have won 17 Sunshine State Conference titles and 12 NCAA Division II South Region titles, in addition to the five national championships. They’ve seen 74 of their players get drafted, including 35 pitchers. The duo reached 500, 600, 700 and 800 wins faster than any coaching tandem in Division II history.

They resume their quest for national crown No. 6 Sunday in the NCAA Division II Championship Series in Cary, North Carolina.

“I think the biggest word I can use is trust, between the two of us,” said Militello, who at 54 is nine months older than Urso. “He trusts me 100% with the pitching. He doesn’t question it, he just knows that, ‘All right, whatever you say, this is what we’re going to do,’ and vice versa. So I think that’s a big thing, and we’ve had that from Day 1.”

Their convergence at UT was preceded by stints as professional coaches, which may partially explain their staggering success.

A 49th-round pick of the Angels in 1992, Urso toiled for parts of six seasons in the minors before spending three seasons as a coach and manager in the Angels system. Militello, a sixth-round pick of the Yankees in 1990 who ultimately made 11 big-league starts, spent four years as a pro coach (two each in the Rays and Cleveland organizations) after his playing career ended.

As a result, both arrived back at their alma mater as staunch proponents of pro-style player development, though that philosophy came with some brushback.

“A lot of people were like, ‘You can’t do that in college baseball. You have to win. Winning comes over development,’” Urso recalled. “And we proved that we can do both.”

Latest case in point: Right-hander junior Alex Canney — a Durant High alumnus — needed only 99 pitches in a 13-1, complete-game win against Lee University in the NCAA South Regional on May 17.

It was the Spartans’ first complete game of the year, which Urso says illustrates Militello’s intent on “making sure he puts their development ahead of that last three outs of the game or last six outs of the game.”

“I think it was a blessing that we both had four years of pro-ball experience coaching, because when we got here it was a combination of the development part,” Militello said. “A lot of guys don’t ever get that education and development, and we did. And when we got here, we’re like, ‘If we’re developing these kids, they’ll win too, if we’re doing it right.’ So it’s kind of what we did, and it’s worked.”

It has worked seamlessly, almost to a surreal degree.

Though Urso — a married dad of two grown sons — is widely considered the more fiery of the pair, he insists he can count on one hand the number of bona fide bickering matches he has had with Militello — who has a 12-year-old daughter and fiancee — in 24 seasons.

“Definitely not more than 10, I can promise you that,” Urso said. “We communicate and we come to an agreement on what we want to do with the club, and we go for it. There’s times it doesn’t work out, and we can look in the mirror and know that we made the best decision for the club and it just didn’t work, part of baseball.”

Another title run this week in Cary would give the Spartans (48-8) nine national titles, tying them with rival Florida Southern for the Division II record. Whether Urso and Militello would pursue a 10th at Tampa, or seek another mountain to conquer (other schools have approached them over the years) remains unclear. One senses it would take some fierce tugging to pull them from their home.

It’s hard to walk away from one’s roots when you’ve watched them evolve into a redwood.

“It’s a good checks-and-balance thing they’ve got,” Jimenez said. “It’s like sometimes one plays bad cop, good cop and vice versa. And when you’ve been together for 25 years, they know each other very well and they know how to help each other out whenever they need it.

“Obviously, the system that they have works. It’s been successful for a pretty long time at a high rate, and there’s nobody out there that can match what they’ve done at this level.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.