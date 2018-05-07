Bay Area sportscaster resigns after allegedly stealing Warriors employee's jacket

Former 49ers wide receiver turned Bay Area sportscaster Mike Shumann resigned after allegedly stealing a Warriors employee’s jacket. (AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Shumann resigned from the KGO-TV sportscasting gig he has held for almost a quarter-century after allegedly stealing a jacket belonging to Golden State Warriors director of team security Ralph Walker, the Bay Area TV station announced over the weekend.

During Golden State’s first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs late last month, The Athletic reported that Shumann allegedly walked off with the jacket after a practice at the AT&T Center. Walker also serves as Warriors star Stephen Curry’s personal bodyguard. Video later emerged of the incident:

Video of the Mike Shumann Incident pic.twitter.com/cabZp69OIC — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 24, 2018





According to The Athletic, multiple Warriors players would not “brush this incident aside,” “told observers they were concerned an apology wasn’t enough” and “wondered what would be the consequence if a media member of color had been caught stealing a team employee’s property?”

Two weeks later, Shumann resigned, tacitly referencing the incident in his resignation letter:

It is with sadness that I announce that ABC7 news and I have decided to amicably part ways after 24 years together.

I regret any embarrassment I have caused the station. My recent actions do not reflect the high standard of conduct expected at KGO. Nor do they represent the integrity with which I have conducted my professional sports and broadcast careers.

Shumann thanked his KGO-TV colleagues and the station’s viewers, writing, “I have nothing but great memories working here and covering four World Series, three Super Bowls, three NBA championship runs, a Stanley Cup and two U.S. Opens.” His statement included no public apology to the Warriors.

Story Continues

A member of the Florida State Seminoles Hall of Fame, Shumann played three of his six NFL seasons on the 49ers, including a Super Bowl-winning season in 1981. He has lived in the Bay Area for 40 years.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Woman’s $18 Derby bet lands $1.2 million

• Slain NFL player honored with posthumous degree

• Will the Browns be able to resist starting Mayfield?

• Nation holds its breath after Ronaldo injury

