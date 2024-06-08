Bay Area native makes WNBA history

(KRON) – Bay Area-born WNBA player, Sabrina Ionescu, has officially made history as the fastest player to reach 300 three-pointers on Saturday, according to Yahoo Sports.

The New York Liberty guard executed 24 points, three rebounds and five assists against the Connecticut Sun. Ionescu’s second three-pointer of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup made her the fastest WNBA player to reach 300 points in three-pointers.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots during a competition against Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Liberty claimed victory in its second appearance of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup (82-75).

The WNBA All-Star has been in the league for four seasons and has played a total of 117 WNBA games, according to Yahoo Sports.

Ionescu was born in Walnut Creek and attended Miramonte High School in Orinda.

