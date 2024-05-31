Bay Area native, former NBA player dies at 33: reports

A former NBA player, Drew Gordon, died in a car accident on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, according to ESPN.

Gordon was born in San Jose and attended Archbishop Mitty High School. Gordon began his collegiate career at UCLA and transferred to New Mexico. As a Lobo, he averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston Celtics’ Evan Turner (11) goes up for a s shot between Philadelphia 76ers’ Drew Gordon (30) and Hollis Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in Philadelphia. Boston won 101-90. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Gordon briefly played for the Phildaphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season. He also played in the NBA’s G-League, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Sardinia, Serbia, Turkey, and multiple teams in Russia.

The 33-year-old was survived by his wife and three children.

He is also the older brother of NBA champion Aaron Gordon.

