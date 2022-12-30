Bay Area bloodbath: chances of Stanford and Cal firing basketball coaches are soaring

It’s getting late very early in the San Francisco Bay Area. Stanford and Cal basketball are facing the very real possibility that they might have to fire their head coaches.

We can talk about how the pandemic hurts recruiting and the transfer portal. We can talk about how Cal has limited resources and will need UCLA to pay some money to Berkeley when the Bruins leave for the Big Ten. New media rights dollars will help cover the costs for the Bruins, so that Cal has more cash on hand to keep the lights on. We can talk about so many other things which limit Stanford and Cal basketball right now. Yet, none of this can be viewed as remotely tolerable.

One would have to think that in Palo Alto and Berkeley, changes are about to come. Two programs can’t be this dead, this adrift, this lifeless, this flat.

Stanford — which led by four points with 3:45 left — didn’t make another field goal in the remainder of regulation time and lost to Colorado to fall to 5-8 for the season, 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

Cal scored just 43 points and lost by 15 to Utah. Cal and Stanford are the only two Pac-12 teams to be 0-3 through three conference games. Cal has won only one game this season.

It’s not as though Jerod Haase of Stanford and Mark Fox of Cal are new coaches, either. Haase has been at Stanford since 2016. Fox has been in Berkeley since 2019.

Even with limitations existing at both schools, it’s hard to see how either coach will be around for the 2023-2024 college basketball season.

Let’s look at other notes around the Pac-12 in both basketball and football:

JACK PLUMMER TRANSFERS FROM CAL TO LOUISVILLE

Jack Plummer will be reuniting with Jeff Brohm at Louisville. Plummer spent the first four years of his career at Purdue before starting all 12 games at Cal this season. https://t.co/PAXOVHysjf — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 28, 2022

WASHINGTON JOINS USC WITH 11 WINS IN 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON, ALSO 7-WIN IMPROVEMENT

In his first year at Washington, Kalen DeBoer takes the Huskies from 4-8 to 11-2. 5th 11 win season in Washington history. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2022

ALEX GRINCH SPEAKS AT THE COTTON BOWL

Alex Grinch says #USC defense hasn't done enough, even for it being Year 1:https://t.co/usprpRaXx4 pic.twitter.com/jZRSHvfYmO — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 30, 2022

TULI ON A MISSION

NEW DUCK

The Ducks got a commitment from WR Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of Bo Nix who led Troy in receiving with 863 yards and 4 TD in 2022. https://t.co/zEuaz0IL3I — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 30, 2022

COACH PRIME PIPELINE CONTINUES TO FLOW INTO BOULDER

Former Jackson State LB Jeremiah Brown is headed to Boulder https://t.co/LZHO5LQcDm — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) December 29, 2022

A NON-JACKSON STATE TRANSFER TO COLORADO

Fresno State transfer DT Leonard Payne Jr. becomes yet another valuable addition to Colorado’s revamped defensive front https://t.co/rM9eIaWwoM — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) December 30, 2022

PAC-12 REFS

A CFP semifinal gets a Pac-12 crew. What could go wrong?!? https://t.co/mSSF0wH9sQ — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 30, 2022

CAM RISING'S 2023 DECISION FOR UTAH

NEW: As Rose Bowl week began yesterday at Disneyland, there was a realization that, if certain NFL Draft decisions go Utah’s way, maybe we’re doing this for a third time next year. Yes, this is a CFP semifinal next year. On Rising and the crew. https://t.co/Cf3qilvhwy — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 29, 2022

ROSE BOWL PREVIEW

What are the offensive keys for Penn State in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah? https://t.co/S8LPnLXImh — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) December 30, 2022

USC - WASHINGTON HOOPS

USC needs to beat Washington tomorrow to continue adding wins to its tourney resume. The Trojans have a tendency of playing down to its competition. The lack of shooting outside of Boogie Ellis has plagued USC this season. Ellis is the only player shooting above 33% from deep. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) December 30, 2022

PAC-12 IS 3-1 IN BOWLS WITH 3 GAMES LEFT

Washington won the Alamo Bowl. Michael Penix broke the single-season passing record for the program. The #Pac12 is 3-1 in bowls with USC, UCLA and Utah to come. https://t.co/NqYmoM5rHT — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 30, 2022

PAC-12 FOOTBALL WITH FIVE 10-WIN TEAMS AND A CHANCE FOR SIX

June 2022: “tHe PaC-12 iS tHe WoRsT cOnFeReNcE iN cOlLeGe FoOtBaLl” December 2022:

Oregon 10 wins

Oregon St. 10 wins

Utah 10 wins

Washington 11 wins

USC 10 wins If UCLA can get the job done that’s six 10-win teams. Holy shit. What a year for the Best Coast. #GoBeavs — Kyle Van Cleave (@kylevc) December 30, 2022

PAC-12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL IS THRIVING

🏀TRIVIA THURSDAY🤔 The @pac12 WBB teams finished its non-conference slate with a record of 115-20 (.852%) best in the country. The Pac-12 owns the 3 best non-con records over last 10 years. For 2 tickets to our 6 pm Friday night game vs UCLA, name those other 2 seasons 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9uVJtdySQm — Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) December 30, 2022

MORE PAC-12 WOMEN'S HOOPS NOTES

All 12 teams have winning records entering 2023.

Eight teams have two or fewer losses

Four teams have no more than one loss

Utah is unbeaten

Three teams in the top 11 of the AP Poll, five in the top 20

USC AND OTHER RECRUITING ITEMS OF INTEREST

– USC responds to NLRB lawsuit against University, Pac-12, and NCAA – Steve Sarkisian reflects on changes he’s made since Washington tenure – 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets official visit to Oregonhttps://t.co/XCOnahwhZ1 — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) December 29, 2022

WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Arizona at Arizona State, 2 p.m. Eastern, 11 a.m. Pacific on Fox

Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network

Colorado at Cal, 6 ET, 3 PT, on Pac-12 Network

Oregon State at Oregon, 8 ET, 5 PT, on Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Arizona State at Stanford, 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

Arizona at Cal, 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

USC at Washington State, 3 p.m. ET, noon PT, on Pac-12 Network

UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

UCLA at Oregon State, 3 p.m. ET and noon PT

Utah at Washington, 3 ET and noon PT

USC at Oregon, 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network

Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT

NEW YEAR'S BOWL GAMES: MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Cotton Bowl: USC vs Tulane at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, on ESPN

Rose Bowl: Utah vs Penn State at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, on ESPN

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire