Bay Area advised to keep windows, doors closed due to smoke
Smoke exposure may cause individuals to experience irritation in their eyes, airways and sinuses, coughing or a scratchy throat.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
‘Who is going to see two of their kids kidnapped and murdered and then do anything to put the rest of their family at risk? Nobody is going to do that,’ defence lawyer says
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
A policeman staffing a coronavirus quarantine checkpoint in the southern Philippines killed a provincial police chief who criticized his long hair, police said Friday. Security escorts for Sulu provincial police director Col. Michael Bawayan Jr. returned fire and killed the suspect at the checkpoint in Jolo town, a police report said. Bawayan was conducting a routine check of police enforcement of quarantine regulations when he spotted police Staff Sgt. Imran Jilah's long hair at the checkpoint in Jolo’s Asturias village, the report said.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
A teenage mother has been jailed for nine years after leaving her baby daughter alone for six days while she partied to celebrate her 18th birthday.
Cory Evans, 33, admitted hitting the protester in the back of the head with his riot stick in May 2020.
Christine Chandler faces an incest charge. Here's a timeline of the allegations, which originated with messages on online forums years ago.
A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff's office said Friday. The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo. “We take every complaint seriously,” Albany County Undersheriff William Rice said Friday.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.
A Chicago police officer who shot an unarmed man in the back as he tried to escape capture by running up an escalator in a busy subway station has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, prosecutors said Thursday. The Cook County State's Attorney's office said in a news release that Melvina Bogard, 32, turned herself in to investigators on Thursday morning and at an afternoon bond hearing, Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz ordered that she be released on her written promise to appear in court. The shooting happened in February 2020 at a downtown station.
The 39-year-old rapper previously pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting he wrote a threatening letter to a witness who testified against OBH's AR-Ab.
A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.
Brian Boyd, 26, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and with failure to yield to a pedestrian.