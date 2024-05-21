Baxter's Meyer ends historic run at regional final

May 20—MORAVIA — The historic golf season for Baxter junior Abbie Meyer came to an end on Wednesday.

Meyer shot a 111 and finished in a tie for 22nd in the Class 1A Region 5 final at The Preserve on Honey Creek Resort. It took an 89 to advance to the state tournament.

Highland won the regional championship with a 350 and New London also advanced to state with a 363.

Baxter Bolts logo

Meyer was the first Baxter female golfer to advance to the final round of regionals when she finished in the top five in the opening round last week.

Taylor Phillips (77) and Sophie Malott (79) finished at the top of the standings with scores under 80.

The other individual state qualifiers were Highland's Adisyn Prottsman (80), Kelsi Cerny (84) and Emersyn Schultz (89), Louisa-Muscatine's Madison Bieri (86) and North Mahaska's Aly Steil (89).

The top six individual finishers, including ties in the sixth spot, advance to the state tournament.