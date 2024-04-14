Baxter's Finch scores four times in Central Iowa United's win over South Tama

Apr. 13—TAMA — Baxter's Ashlyn Finch scored a career-best four goals and the Central Iowa United girls soccer team needed just 47 minutes to dispatch South Tama County on Thursday.

Central Iowa United scored a season-high 10 goals and downed the host Trojans 10-0 in a non-conference road match.

Finch's four goals pushes her season total to a team-best five for the season.

Colfax-Mingo's Bianca Lane tallied one goal and two assists for CIU, while C-M's Brooklyn Yanske and Lilyan Hadsall chipped in one goal and one assist each.

Hadsall now has a team-best three assists and she scored her third goal of the season.

Sophie Comegys added two assists and Mailey Short and Kaylie Andrews each scored one goal.

Colfax-Mingo's Cassidy Smith made two saves in her 47 minutes in goal. She now has 68 saves this season, which ranks fourth in Class 2A.

Central Iowa United (2-4) had 25 shots and put 15 of them on goal. Its two wins bettered its win total from all of last year.

South Tama (0-5) is being outscored 47-2 this season.

Hudson 10, Central Iowa United 0

HUDSON — The Pirates led 4-0 at halftime and scored six goals in the second half to end the game early on Tuesday.

Central Iowa United suffered its third 10-0 loss this season. Smith made 21 saves in 71 minutes.

Hudson improved to 5-0 and is outscoring its opponents 24-1 this season.