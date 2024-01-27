Baxter wrestlers spoil Colfax-Mingo's Senior Night

Jan. 27—COLFAX — The Baxter boys' wrestling team has featured about seven grapplers most of the season. But that hasn't stopped the Bolts from being competitive in most of the duals they've participated in.

And they nearly came up with a sweep against a pair of South Iowa Cedar League teams on Tuesday.

Baxter finished 8-2 in contested matches for the night and it resulted in a split against Colfax-Mingo and Iowa Valley. The Bolts spoiled the Tigerhawks' Senior Night following a 44-18 win after falling short, 33-30, against Iowa Valley.

"We've had seven guys all season basically," Baxter head boys' wrestling coach Dwight Gliem said. "They are the hardest nosed seven wrestlers you could ask for. If we had seven more guys, we'd be at state duals without a doubt."

Callyn Bishop

The Bolts' roster features a pair of ranked wrestlers in Ayden Beck and Aiden McFadden and two-time state qualifier Callyn Bishop.

Beck recently went from being ranked at 126 pounds in Class 1A to now sitting at No. 9 at 120.

He went head-to-head against Colfax-Mingo's Cason Fitch in the night's final dual and downed the 12th-ranked Tigerhawk 4-0. He led 2-0 after one period and 4-0 after two.

"The good thing is Cason usually wrestles better the second time around," Colfax-Mingo head boys' wrestling coach Stacey Rice said. "There's not a doubt in mind he'll wrestle better the next time. Will it be enough? I don't know. Beck's a good kid. He comes in and works out with us some."

The 120-pound weight class in 1A features three former state champions. But the Bolts' decision to move Beck down to 120 was simple.

"His walking weight is 122 pounds," Gliem said about Beck. "Those guys at 126 probably have a walking weight of 132. He'll tell you the strength from 126 to 120 is big. So we think we can compete better at 120 when it comes to state."

John McGill

The Bolts now have eight wrestlers in the varsity lineup after Skyler Stoll rejoined the roster recently after starting the season at Lynnville-Sully.

Baxter was 4-0 in contested matches against the Tigerhawks. Besides Beck's 4-0 win over Fitch, Bishop (190) and McFadden (285) both won by fall and Jack Anderson scored a 17-2 technical fall at 144.

Stoll (150), Ruger Kincaid (157), Alex Dille (113) and Koltin Hurd (132) all took forfeits. There were three double forfeits in the dual.

Colfax-Mingo's wins came by accepted forfeits from John McGill (175), Donnie Baucom (215) and James Cherveny (132).

McGill, who is ranked second at 165, bumped up to 175 to try to get a match against Bishop, but the Bolts moved Bishop up to 190 to face Allan Bregar.

"Wrestling can be more mental than physical," Gliem said about the decision. "We are trying to keep the mental aspect of this thing going."

Baxter was edged by Iowa Valley despite going 4-2 in contested matches. There were two double forfeits and the Tigers had a 4-2 advantage in forfeits.

Koltin Hurd

Anderson opened the dual with a win by fall at 144. Stoll followed with a 7-2 win at 150 and then Bishop scored a 13-7 victory at 175. Dille and Beck took forfeits before Hurd won his match by fall at 132.

The difference in the dual came down to heavyweight and 12th-ranked McFadden was edged 3-2 in the bout.

"We shouldn't have lost that dual," Gliem said. "If it goes to criteria, we would have won.

"Aiden was wrestling not to lose instead of wrestling to win. He gets this way at this point of the season sometimes. But he'll turn it up at districts."

Stoll, Bishop, Dille, Beck, Hurd and Anderson all finished 2-0. Dille accepted two forfeits, while Anderson won once by pin and once by technical fall.

"These guys give 100 percent effort from the start of practice to the end," Gliem said. "They are pedal to the metal the whole time."

Colfax-Mingo was 1-6 in contested matches in its 48-12 loss to Iowa Valley. That one win came from McGill, who scored a first-period pin at 165.

Jack Anderson

Fitch also took a forfeit at 120, but the Tigerhawks had a 3-1 disadvantage in forfeits.

While the score got out of hand, Colfax-Mingo did lose a few close matches. Bregar gave up two points in the closing seconds and lost 10-8, while Jermaine Cross fell 3-2 at 285.

"Our effort was really good, but we just still have a lot of really young kids," Rice said. "Take John out of our lineup, and we are extremely young experience-wise from top to bottom. Even Cason is just a sophomore."

Rice said a few guys from Colfax-Mingo's lineup were missing, which prevented them from strategically bumping around to get better matchups.

"It just limited us a bit," Rice said.

McGill was the only Tigerhawk to go 2-0, and he's now 35-1 on the season. His career victory total rose to 159.

"His confidence is sky high, which matters," Rice said about McGill. "He dictates matches on his terms. He will be tough to beat, but we still have to keep improving. We have a few weeks left to get him to his absolute best."

Allan Bregar