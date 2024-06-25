Baxter softball suffers conference losses to BCLUW, Don Bosco

Jun. 25—BAXTER — The Baxter softball team was limited to three hits and plagued by eight errors during a 7-1 loss to BCLUW on June 14.

The Bolts fell behind the Iowa Star Conference South Division matchup and never recovered.

Holly Zahurones led the offense with one hit, one RBI and one steal, but the Bolts were out-hit 7-3. They scored their lone run in the fifth but were down 3-0 at the time.

Kendall Brummel added one hit and one steal, Emie Tuhn tallied the other hit and Klaire Shanks walked once and stole one base.

Zahurones leads the Bolts (0-17, 0-12 in the conference) with five RBIs, while Brummel has a team-best 10 steals.

Avery Wonders started in the circle and took the loss. She allowed five runs — two earned — on six hits and three walks. She struck out two in six innings.

Zahurones tossed the final frame and surrendered two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. She struck out one.

Marrisa Grant led BCLUW (12-12, 8-4) with two hits, one run and one steal and Callie Swanson added one hit, one run, two walks and one steal.

Klayre Gallentine earned the pitching win after striking out nine and allowing one earned run in seven innings.

Don Bosco 8, Baxter 0

BAXTER — Tuhn had one hit and one walk, but the Bolts were held to two hits and another eight errors led to an 8-0 home loss to Don Bosco during Iowa Star Conference action on June 17.

Briah Mortensen had the other hit and Caydence Sulzle drew her team-leading eighth walk of the season.

Wonders (0-10) took the pitching loss after surrendering eight runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks in seven innings. She struck out one.

Sophia Barnett finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs to lead Don Bosco (16-5, 10-2), while Rachel Knepper added two hits and three RBIs.

Cali Weber struck out 10 and allowed two hits in the circle. She pitched all seven innings and spun a shutout victory.

Bolts fall twice at Bravette Classic

MONTEZUMA — The Bolts struggled to keep up with host Montezuma and Moravia at the Bravette Classic on June 15.

Baxter was held to three hits and committed six errors in a 19-1 loss to Montezuma and then had just five hits during a 15-2 defeat against the Mohawks.

Against Montezuma, Mortensen had two of the three hits and added an RBI, Sulzle had one hit and Brummel walked and stole one base. Tuhn also walked and Blaire Jutting scored one run.

Wonders, Zahurones and Jutting split time in the circle. Wonders took the loss after allowing six runs — three earned — on six hits, one walk and one strikeout in two innings.

Zahurones tossed 1 2/3 innings and surrendered 10 runs — nine earned — on six hits, three walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts. Jutting got one out but allowed one hit and hit one batter.

Vivian Cook led Montezuma (8-7) with three hits, two runs, four RBIs and three steals and Chloe Snook added two hits, three runs and three stolen bases. The Bravettes stole 17 bases in the win.

Tuhn, Shanks, Sulzle, Karlee Koehler and Mallory Bottorff had the hits against Moravia and Shanks and Sulzle scored the runs. Koehler and Bottorff collected the RBIs.

Kenna Spencer led Moravia (12-16) with four hits and two RBIs and Layla Ewing had three hits and three runs. The Mohawks stole 10 bases.