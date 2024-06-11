Baxter softball can't hold leads against BCLUW, North Tama

Jun. 11—CONRAD — The Baxter softball team couldn't hold its first lead of the season during an Iowa Star Conference South Division matchup with BCLUW on May 28.

The Bolts scored three runs in the first inning, plated two in the third and went up 6-0 in the top of the fourth, but the Comets rallied with three crooked numbers and won 9-6.

Both teams had seven hits and they combined to commit 15 errors.

Lydia Pierce led the Bolts with three hits, one double and two runs, Briah Mortensen tallied two hits and Hannah Huffaker collected one hit and two runs.

Lydia Pierce

Holly Zahurones had the other hit, while Camden Moffit walked once and scored one run and Kendall Brummel scored one run and stole one base.

Avery Wonders (0-1) took the loss in the circle after allowing seven runs — four earned — on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. She fanned one.

Blaire Jutting got two outs and surrendered two runs — one earned — on one hit and three walks.

Cassie Nason led the Comets (3-2, 3-1 in the conference) with two hits, two runs and two steals, Callie Swanson walked twice and Leila Wedgwood scored two runs and stole three bases. BCLUW stole 12 bases in the win.

Sarah Gerber earned the pitching win after tossing two innings of relief. She allowed no earned runs on one hit and struck out two.

North Tama 19, Baxter 7

BAXTER — The Bolts scored first but couldn't hold the lead during a 19-7 loss to North Tama in Iowa Star Conference South Division play on June 3.

The Redhawks out-hit Baxter 16-7, and the Bolts were plagued by 11 errors.

Baxter (0-9, 0-6) led 2-0 after one, but North Tama scored six in the second, eight in the fourth and five in the fifth to end the game early. The Bolts scored once in the third and four in the fourth.

Huffaker doubled twice, scored one run and had one RBI, Caydence Sulzle, Karlee Koehler, Brummel, Moffit and Mortensen had the other hits.

Sulzle scored two runs, walked once and had one steal, Moffit scored one run, had one RBI and stole one base and Brummel scored one run and swiped one base.

Koehler scored one run and had one RBI, Mortensen collected one RBI, Zahurones walked once and scored one run and Emie Tuhn walked once.

Wonders, Jutting and Zahurones split up the five innings in the circle. Wonders took the loss after allowing six runs — two earned — on four hits and one walk. She struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.

Avery Wonders

Jutting pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered 10 runs — two earned — on four hits and five walks.

Zahurones spun two innings and gave up three runs — one earned — on two hits and four walks. She struck out two.

Addison Hochstetler led North Tama (3-4, 3-3) with three hits and two walks and Adelyn Sienknecht finished with three hits and five RBIs. Sienknecht also got the pitching win after striking out seven in five innings.

Collins-Maxwell 11, Baxter 1

BAXTER — Sulzle got the Bolts' lone hit and scored the team's only run in the first, but Collins-Maxwell used three crooked numbers to down the rival Bolts, 11-1, in five innings on May 29.

The Class 1A No. 11 Spartans out-hit Baxter 10-1 and took advantage of 11 Bolts errors during the Iowa Star Conference South Division contest.

Sulzle stole one base, too. Wonders took the pitching loss after allowing 11 runs — five earned — on 10 hits and three walks in five innings.

Erica Houge led Collins-Maxwell (12-1, 7-0) with three hits, four runs and two steals and spun a one-hitter and struck out 11 in the circle.

Lynnville-Sully 14, Baxter 1

SULLY — The Bolts couldn't overcome a slow start during a 14-1 road non-conference loss to Lynnville-Sully on May 30.

The Bolts scored their only run in the third, but the Hawks out-hit Baxter 12-3. The Bolts were plagued by seven errors.

Sulzle, Huffaker and Brummel had the three hits and Brummel scored one run and stole one base. Tuhn also walked and Moffit stole one base.

Wonders spun two innings in the circle and took the loss after allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out one.

Zahurones tossed 1 2/3 innings and surrendered six runs — one earned — on four hits, one walk and two hit batters.

Kate Harthoorn led the Hawks (4-11) with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Blaire Jutting