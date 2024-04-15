Baxter girls win golf season opener

Apr. 15—IOWA FALLS — Karlee Koehler turned in a career-best score, Abbie Meyer joined her in the top three and the Baxter girls golf team scored a win in its season opener on Friday.

Koehler's career day helped the Bolts win the road triangular at the par 36 Meadow Hills Golf Course.

The Bolts shot 226 at the top of the standings, while host Iowa Falls-Alden finished second with a 236. Colo-NESCO did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Koehler finished as the runner-up medalist with a career-best 49 and Meyer was third with a 51. Koehler's round included one par, while Meyer turned in three pars.

Maddie Reimers, Rilynn Titus and Klaire Shanks all made their varsity debuts.

Reimers finished sixth with a 61. Her round featured one par and a birdie on the par 3 No. 8.

The final scoring golfer was Hannah Huffaker, who finished seventh with a 63.

Titus and Shanks had non-counting scores of 69 and 77, respectively.

Iowa Falls-Alden's Olivia French was the medalist with a 41.