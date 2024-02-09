Baxter girls can't hold halftime lead against BCLUW

Feb. 8—CONRAD — The Baxter girls' basketball team led by three at halftime, but BCLUW rallied in the second half for a 45-33 home win on Tuesday.

The Bolts were plagued by 24 percent shooting from the floor and the Comets out-rebounded their visitors 40-16 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division matchup.

Emie Tuhn led the Bolts with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists and Karlee Koehler tallied nine points, two assists and two steals.

Karlee Koehler

Denver Sulzle added three points, six rebounds and five steals, Hannah Huffaker grabbed four boards and Kendall Brummel scored three points. Baxter (3-15, 2-10 in the conference) was 9-of-38 from 3-point range, shot 4-of-8 from the free-throw line and committed 17 turnovers.

BCLUW won the game despite shooting 2-of-15 from 3 because it made 11-of-15 from the foul line and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds.

Sydney Anderson led the Comets (13-8, 10-2) with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Morgan Bergman added 11 points and six boards.

The Bolts led 14-11 after one and both teams scored 10 points in the second. BCLUW won the third 12-3 and claimed the fourth 12-6.

Hannah Huffaker