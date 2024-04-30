Baxter boys take second at Des Moines Christian

Apr. 29—URBANDALE — Logan Rainsbarger and Cody Samson won individual events and the Baxter boys track and field team's best relay also ran to a win during the Des Moines Christian Coed Invitational on April 22.

The Bolts compiled 12 top-three finishes, scored 121.5 points and finished second to the host Lions in the final standings.

Des Moines Christian won the meet with 185 points and Boone (120) and Pleasantville (101) also reached triple digits.

Ankeny Christian Academy (78.5), Bondurant-Farrar's JV (49), Perry (44), Woodward Academy (4) and Twin Cedars (2) completed the nine-team field.

Max Handorf

Rainsbarger won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.36 seconds, while Samson (55.86) won the 400 and Logan Jones (58.55) was sixth.

The final win came in the 4x800 relay as the team of Max Handorf, Jones, Samson and Matt Richardson won the race in 9 minutes, 1.74 seconds.

The Bolts were second five times. The 4x200 relay team grabbed the silver medal as the foursome of Cade Robinson, Treyton Travis, Cael Wishman and Cainan Travis finished in 1:39.9.

Richardson (4:41.2) also was second in the 1,600 and Richardson (10:16.84) and Handorf (10:37.02) went 2-4 in the 3,200. The duo also went 4-5 in the 800 with Richardson running 2:10 and Handorf finishing in 2:13.52.

Only two individuals can collect team points in individual events, but the Bolts went 2-3-4 in the high jump with Travis (5-6), Dakota Parker (career-best 5-2) and Eli Dee (career-best 5-2).

Matt Richardson

Carter Smith was fourth in the discus with a throw of 129-11 and sixth in the shot put with a toss of 39-11.

The final individual top five came from Jones, who was fifth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.49.

The sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams both finished third.

The sprint medley relay featured Robinson, Rainsbarger, Treyton Travis and Cainan Travis and they completed the race in 1:43.74, which was the team's second-best time of the season.

Samson, Jones, Cainan Travis and Rainsbarger posted a time of 3:50.62 in the 4x400 relay.

Treyton Travis