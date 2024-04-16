Baxter boys edge Lynnville-Sully, win Dave Robinson Relays

Apr. 16—NEVADA — Four individual wins and three relay victories helped the Baxter boys track and field team win its third championship of the season on Thursday.

The Bolts also finished second and third three times to edge Lynnville-Sully in the final standings.

Baxter scored 144 points as Matt Richardson won twice, while the Hawks piled up a handful of seconds and thirds on their way to 135 points in second.

Matt Richardson

Colfax-Mingo also attend the annual Dave Robinson Relays and finished eighth with 58 points.

"The Hawks came out and had our best meet of the season to date," L-S head boys track and field coach Darin Arkema said. "They were much more dialed in with their focus and attention to details to have themselves ready to compete their best. It was exciting and encouraging to see us compete at the level we are capable of."

Collins-Maxwell (89), Coon Rapids-Bayard (85) and BGM (72) completed the top five, while the rest of the nine-team field featured GMG (70), Colo-NESCO (62) and Meskwaki Settlement School (8).

The meet was hosted by Colo-NESCO at Nevada High School.

Richardson's wins came in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He won the 1,600 in a career-best 4 minutes, 44.66 seconds.

The Bolts doubled up in several events. Richardson (10:15.7) and Max Handorf (10:35.48) started the night with a 1-2 finish in the 3,200.

Max Handorf

Handorf also won the 800 in a career-best 2:11.42 and Cody Samson was fourth in 2:19.4.

The final individual win came from Carter Smith in the discus. He won the event with a toss of 127 feet, 3 inches. Grant Anderegg took third with a heave of 108-3.

Cainan Travis and Logan Jones doubled up in the 400 as Travis (55.45) was second and Jones (58.12) finished fifth.

Treyton Travis ended up third in a pair of events. He grabbed the bronze in the 200 with a time 24.61 and placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Logan Rainsbarger (career-best 19-11) finished second in the long jump, Smith (38-7 3/4) placed fourth in the shot put and Jones (1:03.53) took fifth in the 400 hurdles.

The Bolts won the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x400 relay team of Jones, Samson, Cainan Travis and Rainsbarger won the race in a season-best 3:46.42.

Samson, Handorf, Jones and Richardson won the 4x800 relay in 9:01.91 and the Bolts won the distance medley in 3:53.4 with Rainsbarger, Treyton Travis, Samson and Richardson.

The Hawks' two wins came from Corder Noun Harder and Jack Bowlin. Noun Harder won the 200 in a career-best 23.57 seconds, while Bowlin won the long jump with a leap of 20-0.

"We wanted to give Baxter our best shot and try to win the meet," Arkema said. "We traded points with them back and forth all night but just never could get the upper hand.

"And I can look at a lot of places where we could have gained a point or two, but we got second as a team because Baxter is a strong team, not because of a lack of effort on our guys' part."

L-S finished second and third five times each. Hendrick Lowry (4:59.85) and Colton Alberts (career-best 5:01.84) went 2-3 in the 1,600, Terran Gosselink (5-10) and Conner Deal went 2-4 in the high jump and the Hawks were the runner-up in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Jack Bowlin

Gosselink, Michael Spooner, Ethan Dunsbergen and Lowry placed second in the 4x800 in 9:11.10.

The 4x100 relay team of Noun Harder, Dawson James, Jaiden Richards and Bowlin won the race in a season-best 46.07 seconds.

The Hawks' second-place 4x400 relay team posted a season-best time of 3:47.5 with Gavin Fisk, Dunsbergen, Spooner and Bowlin.

All five third-place finishes came in individual events. Lowry (2:15.34) was third in the 800, James (42-0 3/4) finished third in the shot put and Noun Harder (11.69) took third in the 100.

Alberts (11:17.12) and Blake Wilmesmeier (career-best 11:43.34) went 3-4 in the 3,200, Bowlin (career-best 55.86) finished fourth in the 400, Gosselink (career-best 1:03.48) was fourth in the 400 hurdles, Austin Larson (18.14) took sixth in the 110 high hurdles and Isaac Ver Ploeg (98-9) was sixth in the discus.

The distance medley relay team of Kendric Johnson, Gavin Olea, Sawyer Veldhuizen and Spooner finished fourth in 4:18.85.

Fisk, Richards, Ver Ploeg and James placed fourth in the 4x200 relay in 1:39.6 and Larson, Veldhuizen, Deal and Gosselink were fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.05.

Xavier Woods claimed both of Colfax-Mingo's wins. He won the 110 high hurdles in 16.43 seconds and placed first in the high jump with a leap of 6-0.

Sullivan Wilkins had the lone runner-up finish for the Tigerhawks. He finished second in the 800 with a career-best time of 2:12.58.

Woods grabbed a third-place finish in the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 59.91. Fisher Grove ended up sixth in the 400 in a career-best 58.25.

Owen Ament, Wilkins, Wyatt Thornton and Grove finished third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:43.02.

Colfax-Mingo's 4x400 relay team of Thornton, Izaiah Lewis, Wilkins and Woods placed fourth in a season-best 3:53.73.

The distance medley relay foursome of Isaiah Baucom, Cody Heisler, Ament and Kyle Wood placed fifth in 4:21.53.