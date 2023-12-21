Baxter boys bounce back against GMG

Dec. 21—GARWIN — The Baxter boys' basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season on Tuesday.

The Bolts got a double-double from Perrin Sulzle and two other players reached double figures as Baxter defeated GMG 66-61 during Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

The Bolts led 15-14 after one quarter and led by six at the break. GMG won the fourth 17-15 to pull a little closer, but it wasn't enough.

Sulzle finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead Baxter, while Treyton Travis put in 17 points and grabbed four rebounds and Ben Richardson chipped in 13 points, two boards and four steals.

Cainan Travis added eight points and four rebounds, Stadan Vansice tallied three points and three rebounds and Cade Robinson grabbed two boards.

The Bolts (7-1, 6-0 in the conference) shot 48 percent from the floor, made 4-of-9 from 3-point range and connected on 14-of-23 from the free-throw line. Baxter committed nine turnovers.

Jabari Woodbury led the Wolverines with 16 points and five rebounds and four players scored in double-figures in all.

GMG (3-6, 2-4) shot 50 percent from the floor, made 7-of-18 from 3 and connected on 2-of-4 from the foul line. The Wolverines committed 11 turnovers.

