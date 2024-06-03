Baxter baseball scores three conference wins

Jun. 3—BAXTER — Colton Moffit stayed unbeaten on the mound, Ben Richardson collected three more hits and Perrin Sulzle drove in three runs for the Baxter baseball team during its home win over rival Collins-Maxwell on Wednesday.

The Bolts answered a pair of early Spartan runs with two of their own and then added seven more in the next two innings during a 9-3 victory in Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

Baxter out-hit Collins-Maxwell 7-2 and Moffit pitched into the seventh inning for the second straight game.

Collins-Maxwell led 2-0 after its first at-bat, but Baxter (6-4, 4-2 in the conference) rallied with two in the first and then took the lead for good with two in the second and five in the third. The Spartans (3-5, 3-2) scored once in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.

Perrin Sulzle

Richardson finished with three hits, one double, three runs, one RBI and two steals and Sulzle added two hits and three RBIs.

The other two hits came from Liam Trent and Hayden Burdess and Cael Wishman finished with one walk, two hit by pitches, one run, one RBI and one steal. Trent added one walk, one run and one RBI and Burdess scored one run and had one RBI.

Cody Spurgeon was hit by two pitches, James Esqueda and Colten Damman both walked once and scored one run, Aiden Johnson contributed one RBI and Trevor Hamilton scored one run.

Moffit improved to 3-0 on the mound after allowing three runs — one earned — on two hits, four walks and two hit batters in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and was pulled at 107 pitches.

Moffit lowered his earned run average to 1.03 and he now has 32 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

Sulzle tossed the final 2/3 innings and allowed no runs and no hits.

Colton Moffit

Baxter 10, BCLUW 6

BEAMAN — Baxter overcame a slow start on the road against BCLUW on Tuesday.

The Bolts trailed 4-2 after three innings but four-run frames in the fourth and fifth pushed the visitors into the lead and Baxter held off a late Comets rally during a 10-6 win in Iowa Star Conference South Division action at Byron Rhodes Field.

The Bolts won the game despite committing five errors in part because they collected 12 hits at the dish.

Richardson and Sulzle both had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Bolts, while Johnson added two hits and three RBIs and earned his first career varsity pitching win.

Sulzle doubled, scored two runs, was hit by a pitch and stole two bases, while Richardson doubled, scored three runs and walked once.

Richardson leads the Bolts with a .538 batting average and has a team-best 13 runs and four doubles. Sulzle's 13 steals also leads the squad and ranks tied for eighth in Class 1A.

Cael Wishman

Johnson's three RBIs pushes his season total to a team-high 11, while Burdess registered two hits, one run, one RBI and one steal.

Trent tallied one hit, two runs and three walks, Damman finished with two walks and one run, Esqueda walked once and stole one base and Moffit had the team's other hit.

Wishman registered one RBI and Hill scored one run and stole one base.

Wishman started on the mound and got the no decision after allowing four runs — none earned — on two hits and one walk in one inning. He also struck out two.

Johnson tossed the final six innings and got the win after surrendering two runs — one earned — on two hits and three hit batters. He struck out three.

Owen Myers led BCLUW (1-6, 1-4) with two hits and three RBIs. Cael Keller registered two hits and Calvin Zoske was hit by two pitches.

Aiden Johnson

Baxter 11, GMG 6

GARWIN — The Bolts won a back-and-forth contest with rival GMG on Friday.

Baxter led 4-0 after one then rallied with a three-run fifth before finishing off the Wolverines 11-6 during Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

GMG led 5-4 after four, but the Bolts scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to complete the comeback.

Baxter out-hit the Wolverines 12-8 and won the game despite committing four errors.

Richardson, Wishman, Johnson, Trent and Burdess all had two hits to lead the Bolts at the plate.

Wishman doubled, scored two runs, walked twice and had one RBI and was hit by one pitch, Trent scored two runs, had three RBIs, walked once and was hit by one pitch and Johnson finished with three RBIs and one walk.

Hayden Burdess

Richardson scored two runs and stole one base, Burdess tallied one RBI and stole one base and Sulzle registered one hit, two walks, three runs and two steals.

Esqueda had one hit, two RBIs and was hit by one pitch, Damman walked once, Spurgeon was hit by a pitch, Nolan Hill scored one run and stole one base and Cole Frasher scored one run.

Sulzle (1-1) earned the pitching win in relief after allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Wishman started on the mound but had a no decision after surrendering five earned runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batters in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

The win was just the third for the Bolts over GMG since 2021. The Wolverines had won four of the past five games in the series coming into the night. The two teams split the season series.

GMG (3-6, 2-4) dropped its fourth straight game.

Colten Damman

Lynnville-Sully 13, Baxter 3, six innings

SULLY — Lannon Montgomery belted his first homer of the season, Jack Bowlin earned the first pitching win of his varsity career and Class 1A No. 3 Lynnville-Sully used a fast start to down Baxter on Thursday.

The Hawks led 7-0 before the Bolts scored and then finished off their visitors early with two runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Lynnville-Sully out-hit Baxter 10-4 and both teams committed three errors.

Montgomery, Lucas Sieck and Jaiden Richards all had two hits to lead the Hawks, while Richardson collected two hits for Baxter.

Montgomery homered, walked once and drove in four runs, Sieck doubled, walked twice, scored once, had one RBI and stole two bases and Richards scored three runs, stole two bases and was hit by two pitches.

Corder Noun Harder tripled, scored two runs, walked twice, stole three bases and had one RBI. CJ Nikkel finished with one hit, three runs, one walk, two steals and was hit by one pitch, Terran Gosselink tripled and had one RBI and Carson Maston had the other hit.

Davis Utech walked once and scored one run and Matthew Mintle and Wyatt Mathis each scored one run.

Bowlin (1-0) earned the pitching win in relief. He tossed the final four innings and allowed no earned runs on no hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

Maston started the game, pitched two innings and surrendered no earned runs and two hits with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Richardson added one steal and one run, Sulzle finished with one hit, one run, one RBI and one steal and Burdess walked twice and had one hit.

Wishman and Esqueda walked twice, Trent had two RBIs and Hill was hit by one pitch and scored one run.

Hill (0-1) also started on the mound and took the loss after allowing seven earned run on five hits, three walks and three hit batters in two innings.

Damman pitched the final three frames and surrendered six runs — four earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter.