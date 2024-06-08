Baxter baseball ends long drought against North Tama

Jun. 8—BAXTER — Colton Moffit improved to 4-0 on the mound, Perrin Sulzle produced his first career triple and the Baxter baseball team defeated North Tama for the first time since joining the Iowa Star Conference on Monday.

The Bolts jumped out to an early lead with five runs in the first three frames and Moffit did the rest as Baxter downed the Redhawks 5-2 in conference action.

Baxter out-hit rival North Tama 9-7 and won the game despite committing two errors.

Colton Moffit

Moffit needed only 82 pitches to throw a complete game on the mound. He earned the win after allowing two runs — one earned — on seven hits, one walk and one hit batter.

He struck out seven and now has 49 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

Sulzle, Liam Trent and Hayden Burdess led the offense with two hits each. Sulzle tripled, walked once and scored one run and Trent and Burdess each scored one run and tallied one RBI.

Burdess' 16 singles leads the Bolts this summer. Cael Wishman chipped in a double, one run and one RBI, while Colten Damman and Moffit had the other hits.

Damman and Moffit also registered one RBI each and Damman scored one run.

Josh Dostal led the North Tama offense with two hits and he allowed five earned runs on 10 hits in six innings on the mound.

Cael Wishman

Baxter 10, Colo-NESCO 5

ZEARING — The first time Baxter and Colo-NESCO met this summer, the Bolts scored the only run of the game in the first and Moffit tossed his first-ever no-hitter.

The second meeting on Friday was much different, but it still resulted in a Bolts' victory and Moffit stayed unbeaten on the mound.

Baxter plated four runs in the first, scored single runs in the fourth and seventh and a four-run fifth pushed the Bolts to a 10-5 road win over the Royals during Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

The Bolts out-hit the Royals 7-4 and won the game despite committing four errors. Baxter drew 11 walks and were hit by six pitches.

All seven hits were singles. Sulzle and Burdess each had two of them and Ben Richardson, Wishman and Moffit all had one hit.

Sulzle scored two runs, stole two bases and was hit by one pitch, Burdess scored two runs, walked once, stole one base and had one RBI and Wishman scored one run, walked once, stole one base and tallied one RBI.

Ben Richardson

Sulzle improved his batting average to .409 and his 17 steals and 16 runs are team highs. Burdess is now batting .400.

Trent walked twice, was hit by two pitches and scored one run, James Esqueda walked three times, scored one run and had one RBI and Moffit walked twice and had one RBI.

Trent's team-best on-base percentage grew to .551 and he leads the team with 10 walks.

Johnson drew two walks, scored one run and had one RBI and he's now tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs.

Cody Spurgeon was hit by three pitches, scored one run and had one RBI and Cole Frasher scored one run. Spurgeon has been plunked a team-most six times this summer.

Moffit, who threw the no-hitter on May 24, went five innings against the Royals the second time around. He improved to 5-0 after allowing three runs — one earned — on three hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out 10.

Moffit needed 87 pitches to get through five innings and his ERA rose to 1.08.

Sulzle tossed the final two frames and surrendered two runs — one earned — on two hits with one hit batter and he fanned three.

Landon Gjerde had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals (5-6, 3-5) and Trenton Beard was hit by two pitches and scored two runs. Beard also took the pitching loss.

Aiden Johnson

Dunkerton 10, Baxter 9

DUNKERTON — The Bolts matched Dunkerton in hits and both teams committed three errors, but the Raiders scored a run in the eighth inning to score a 10-9, walk-off victory on Wednesday during an Iowa Star Conference cross-division matchup.

Baxter trailed 3-2 after one but scored three times in the second and once in the fourth to go up 6-3. Dunkerton plated four in fourth to go back in front.

The Bolts scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but the Raiders plated single runs in each of the final three frames to win.

Both teams finished with 14 hits. Sulzle led the Bolts with three hits, one double, three runs, two RBIs, one walk and two steals.

Richardson, Trent, Burdess and Moffit all had two hits, while Wishman, Johnson and Spurgeon each tallied one hit.

Burdess added one RBI, one run, one walk and two steals, Trent scored one run, had two RBIs and walked twice and Richardson stole two bases, scored one run and totaled one RBI.

Wishman tripled, had one RBI and walked once, Johnson scored two runs and walked twice, Spurgeon tallied one RBI, Frasher and Nolan Hill both stole one base and Hill scored one run.

Wishman started on the mound but took the no decision. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks and struck out one in two innings.

Hayden Burdess

Johnson tossed the next two frames and surrendered four runs — none earned — on three hits and one walk and he struck out one.

Sulzle (1-2) took the pitching loss after allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

Radley Fulton led Dunkerton (3-4) with three hits, three runs and two steals and Jacob Snyder and Mason Michels each had two hits and three RBIs.

Noah Fuelling was the last of four Raider pitchers and he earned the win in relief.