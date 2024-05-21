Baxter baseball edges North Mahaska, AGWSR at home

May 20—BAXTER — The Baxter baseball team rallied from a big hole and used a nine-run fifth inning to down North Mahaska on Thursday.

The Bolts trailed 8-2 after four innings but the nine-run fifth pushed the home team to an 11-10 non-conference victory. The Warhawks scored twice in the sixth, but it wasn't enough.

Ben Richardson, Perrin Sulzle and Aiden Johnson all had two hits at the plate to lead the Bolts, while Richardson, Sulzle and James Esqueda all scored two runs.

Baxter finished with 11 hits and 10 steals. Richardson added one walk and three steals, Sulze chipped in two RBIs and two steals and Esqueda had one hit, one RBI, two runs, one walk and one stolen base.

Cael Wishman, Colton Moffit, Liam Trent and Hayden Burdess all collected one hit at the plate. Wishman also totaled one run and two steals and he was hit by one pitch, Moffit scored one run and had one RBI and Johnson scored one run and had one RBI.

Trent scored one run and stole two bases and Burdess scored one run and finished with one RBI.

Colten Damman got his first career varsity pitching win after allowing no earned runs on four hits with four walks and one hit batter in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Johnson tossed 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one earned run on three hits, four walks and three hit batters. He also struck out one.

Nolan Hill got six outs and hit one batter.

Dane Van Mersbergen finished with three hits and two RBIs and Nolan Andersen walked twice and was hit by two pitches. The Warhawks (0-1) stole nine bases.

Andersen also took the loss on the mound. He pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out two.

Baxter 3, AGWSR 2

The Bolts needed just a three-run second frame to edge AGWSR on Tuesday.

Baxter won the game 3-2 despite collecting only four hits and committing five errors. The Cougars were held to two hits by two different Baxter pitchers.

Moffit led the Bolts at the plate and on the mound. He had one hit, two RBIs and one walk and got the pitching win after allowing no earned runs on one hit. He struck out six and walked two.

Wishman earned the save after surrendering no earned runs on one hit in three innings. He struck out three.

Trent and Sulzle each had one hit and one run, Trent chipped in one RBI and Sulzle stole two bases. Esqueda had one hit and one walk, Johnson walked once and Burdess scored one run. The Bolts struck out 10 times.

Landon Benning took the pitching loss despite allowing no earned runs and striking out nine over five innings. AGWSR is now 0-2.