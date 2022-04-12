Baxley: Tiger Woods' golf towel, Harold Varner III's Jordan Brand shoes made 2022 Masters memorable

Tiger Woods and Harold Varner III got the chance to chat with each other ahead of the Sunday's final round at the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club, a slew of green seats around the 18th green started to disappear beneath a sea of spring colors.

Just ahead on the 18th fairway, a red-and-black-clad figure moved toward the green as the sound of applause slowly started to build. Walking with a noticeable limp, Tiger Woods was wrapping up a weekend in which he finished 13-over par in a tournament he’s won five times in his incredible career.

Even with victory out of the question, this finish might have been as impressive as the previous wins given the circumstances leading up to the 86th Masters Tournament.

With at least five green jackets, including Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, among the patrons seated around the 18th green, it was clear this moment was bigger than what can be seen on a scorecard.

“This is all about Tiger – this moment,” a green jacket said to a patron behind the 18th green.

Even as the evening ended with Scottie Scheffler taking his No. 1 world ranking to Butler Cabin for the green jacket ceremony, I couldn’t stop thinking about the scene on 18 as Woods gave a wave to the crowd before he exited the green.

I won’t remember the score Woods posted at the 2022 Masters, but I’ll remember the scene as he made his way toward the clubhouse. And one moment in particular.

Trailing behind Woods was his caddie Joe LaCava, who took Tiger’s golf towel and tossed it to a group of kids along the ropes. The way those kids reacted, that towel might as well have been $10 million.

Even at their age, they seemed to understand the magnitude of Tiger’s latest feat.

They weren’t alive 25 years ago when he brought Augusta National to its knees in 1997 to win his first major championship. But now, those kids have their own Masters memory.

When asked by a reporter to reflect on the week, Woods said he was “thankful.” It’s easy to see why after the way he described the almost 14 months since a terrible car crash left his right leg mangled.

“I keep saying it, but I am. I really am. I truly am. Just to get to this point,” he added.

“Just to be able to play, and not only just to play, but I put up a good first round. I got myself there. I don't quite have the endurance that I would like to have had, but as of a few weeks ago, didn't even know if I was going to play in this event.

And then, as if it had been scripted, a voice rang out from the masses as Woods disappeared into the darkness of the clubhouse.

“Thank you, Tiger!”

Harold Varner III made his mark at the 2022 Masters on and off the course.

Varner turns lost bet to MJ into win for worker

Aside from Tiger’s return to Augusta, I was enthralled by Harold Varner III’s arrival and impressive debut on and off the course at the Masters.

Golf and the rest of the world needs more people like Varner. After vaulting himself into contention with a pair of rounds under par, the Gastonia native carded an 80 Saturday before bouncing back with his best round of the week to post his best finish at a major.

When a reporter asked Varner on Thursday if there was anything about the magnitude of the Masters that bothered him, Varner responded without hesitation.

“Nothing. No one is going to die,” he said with a smile.

“I just get up there, and I try to hit the best shot I can and keep doing that on every shot. It's just all about perspective, I think. I've always thought that.”

Before, during and after each of those rounds, Varner interacted with patrons and offered candid insight to his week as a Masters rookie. Then, like Tiger’s golf towel, I got the chance to find out about another situation that will stick with me when I reflect on the 2022 Masters.

As I followed Varner around Augusta National on Saturday, I got the chance to meet Preston Lyon, Varner’s agent and longtime friend.

Earlier in the week, Varner lost a bet to Michael Jordan and had to wear Carolina blue for the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 86th Masters.

Varner, who is sponsored by the Jordan Brand, put his hopes in Duke to beat North Carolina at the Final Four. When that didn’t happen, the East Carolina alum had to don Jordan’s school colors at Augusta National.

“He’s obviously not a Carolina fan, but he made the bet with MJ,” Lyon said.

“When he was leaving (the Par 3 Contest), there was an officer at the front gate of Magnolia Lane who is a Carolina fan. As we were pulling out on Wednesday, after Harold’s yelling ‘Rock Chalk, Jayhawk’ (because of UNC’s loss to Kansas in the national championship) – which he’s yelled at that guy every time he’s came in – we get there to pull out and he jumps out of the car.”

Varner turned his loss into a win for someone else. Before turning off of Magnolia Lane onto Washington Road, Varner made his way to the security building, kicked off his Carolina blue shoes and gave them to the worker.

“Harold doesn’t do that for the cameras, but I think that’s the epitome of who he is,” Lyon said.

“He’s come to the Masters and he hasn’t changed. I’ve seen him do that a million times with Jordans and people just oohing and ahhing about it. He’ll take them off, give them to people and go home shoeless.”

With that gesture, Lyon said, Varner gained another supporter.

“I thought that was really neat, because I don’t know how many players are communicating with those officers,” Lyon said.

“He was talking to that guy every day and then all of sudden gives him shoes. (The worker) said, ‘I’m a Harold fan forever.’ You can see the impact, it’s crazy.”

In 10 years, I likely won’t remember where Woods and Varner finished on the leaderboard at the 2022 Masters. But I’ll never forget the golf towel or the Jordan shoes.

You don’t have to be a golf fan to be a fan of those moments.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

