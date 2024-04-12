Bautista brings the heat as Mililani routs Campbell

Apr. 12—This freshman is fearless.

Hinano Bautista fired a four-hitter as No. 3 Mililani routed No. 2 Campbell 11-1 for a five-inning, TKO win on a cloudy, cool evening at Tiger Softball Stadium.

The win lifted the Lady Trojans into sole possession of first place in the rugged OIA West. Mililani (10-1 ) has one game remaining against Kapolei, on Saturday. Campbell (9-2 ) will visit Nanakuli on Tuesday.

Mililani clinched a first-round bye with the win. The top two teams in the West earn byes in the OIA Division I playoffs.

"I feel good. I'm very proud of them, of how they played and stuck together. It was a complete game for us. We never had this type of game yet this season, " Mililani coach Rose Antonio said. "Campbell's a good team. It's a couple of games now that Hinano's gotten the start. We're trying to get as much pitching in for her and our other pitchers. She's a very good player. Positive attitude and poised. Great energy. I think (coach ) Walter (Ka 'aihili ) mixed it up well. In the beginning of the season she was a closer for us."

The Trojans were in bomb-squad mode with four home runs. Taryn Hirano, Makayla Pagampao, Kaui Garcia and Bautista each launched a homer for the Lady Trojans. It could have been five taters if not for a magnificent catch at the center field fence by Campbell outfielder Kayla Whaley, who was injured on the play.

"In practice, we hit a lot (of home runs ), but I think this is the first time I'ver ever seen so many, " Bautista said.

Bautista was in command of all five of her pitches—fastball, riser, changeup, curve and screwball. There weren't any jitters playing under the lights, or before a statewide TV audience, for the freshman.

"Maybe a little butterflies in the beginning, but no, we don't really mind the cameras. We're just ourselves being funny and hilarious, " Bautista said. "I'm the fun one on the team. I can be silly, but when it comes to the games and practices, I'm ready."

Campbell won the first meeting between the teams, 11-9, on March 16 in a night-time battle also held at McKinley's facility.