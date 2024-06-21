Baumgartner relieved with goal and grateful for coach's support

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner (C) celebrates scoring during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Christoph Baumgartner heaped praise on coach Ralf Rangnick as he expressed relief after scoring the second go-ahead goal in Austria's 3-1 win against Poland at Euro 2024.

Baumgartner should have scored in the first match against France o Monnday but aimed at France goalkeeper Mike Maignan before it went out.

To make things worse, Austria were denied a corner kick and France broke the deadlock moments later thanks to an own goal from Maximilian Wöber. The French side held on to win 1-0.

He did better on Friday when he scored the crucial 2-1 lead which restored Austria's hopes of reaching the last 16.

"I know how it is. You score in five matches and when it really counts, you miss a big chance an everyone asks questions. I asked myself questions, asked what's wrong with my football, but it's always important to trust in yourself," Baumgartner told a news conference.

"I know my whole nation is behind me," he added. Before the France game, Baumgartner had scored in all of his five previous international appearances.

The RB Leipzig midfielder also said he was grateful for the support he received from Rangnick after the France game and a poor performance in the first half against Austria.

"The coach had a few words personally for me. He took his time to encourage me," he said about their conversation during half-time. "The whole team was pressured, I was overwhelmed. I wanted to give something back and show him I was grateful.

"I think we have a good relationship, I'm happy he's still with us," he added.

Rangnick was recently on the verge of a move to Bundesliga record champions Bayern Munich. Club bosses were certain the transfer would go through, but Rangnick decided last-minute to stay at Austria, because "I trusted my gut, listened to my heart."

Baumgartner ran straight to the bench to celebrate with his coach after his goal.

"Did Baumgartner break my glasses when he ran over to celebrate with me? No, they are OK and I have two spare pairs anyway," Rangnick joked.

He said that before the game, he sent Baumgartner an emoji of himself celebrating in a Leipzig jersey, but added: "I'm not so sure that was a good idea considering how he played in the first half."

Rangnick, however, admitted that the change in formation helped Baumgartner to improve his performance after the break.

"He's not comfortable playing as a number nine," he said.