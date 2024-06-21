🤯 Baumgartner makes EURO history with Austria strike

Austria continue to impress at EURO 2024, and Christoph Baumgartner carved out his own piece of history.

Ralf Rangnick's side were pegged back by Poland in the first half, but produced the first bit of quality in the second to retake the lead.

After a clever dummy from Marko Arnautovic, Baumgartner showed some quick feet before firing low past Wojciech Szczęsny to hand his side the lead with a fine finish.

In doing so, he became the first Austrian to ever score twice at European Championships after his strike in EURO 2020.

He will be hoping that he can add to that in the remainder of Austria's tournament.