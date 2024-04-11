Baumgart wants to remain Hamburg coach if Bundesliga return fails

Hamburg coach Steffen Baumgart stands on the sidelines before the start of the match. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Steffen Baumgart has said he wants to remain SV Hamburg coach if the team fails again to achieve promotion back into the Bundesliga.

Former European and national champions Hamburg are in the second division since a first-ever top flight relegation in 2018.

They sit fourth this season, one point behind Fortuna Düsseldorf in third for the promotion play-off spot.

St Pauli Hamburg and Holstein Kiel are nine and seven points ahead, respectively, in the direct promotion spots with six matches left. Hamburg still play both of them at home, Kiel next week and St Pauli on May 3.

Baumgart was appointed in February in succession of Tim Walter and told the Hamburger Morgenpost he would not quit if the promotion target was not met.

"I haven't signed in the first division but at HSV. Regardless of the division. I don't sign for a league but always with a club," he said.

"There is nothing better for me than to be here at HSV. No one has to be worried, unless I am not wanted any more."

Buamgart said he believes in direct promotion "even though it is a long path" but that "the first step should be finishing third."