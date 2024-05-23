Baumgart retained as SV Hamburg coach after another missed promotion

Hamburg coach Steffen Baumgart pictured prior to the start of the German 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and 1. FC Nuernberg at the Volksparkstadion. Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Steffen Baumgart will continue as SV Hamburg coach next season when the former European champions make a seventh attempt to return into the Bundesliga.

"Yes we will continue with Steffen Baumgart," new Hamburg board member for Sport Stefan Kuntz said on Thursday at his first news conference since replacing Jonas Boldt earlier in the week.

Hamburg finished fourth in the past season which ended on Sunday. They were relegated for a first time in 2018 and since then had three previous fourth-place finishes while losing play-offs in 2022 and 2023 after coming third.

Former Cologne coach Baumgart took over from Tim Walter in February on a contract until 2026.

He did not manage to lead them back into the top flight but former Germany striker and under-21 national team coach as well as Turkey coach Kuntz said that "Steffen hasn't had a chance yet to have a pre-season here and to realise his ideas in a transfer period."

"I want to see HSV in the Bundesliga. It would be fantastic if we were first, second or third by matchday 30 [of 34], or could reach them," Kuntz said, outlining his aim.