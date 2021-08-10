Bauhaus Announces Series Of Limited Edition NFTs

Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Goth rock legends Bauhaus are hopping aboard the NFT train with their first collection, which was made in collaboration with cryptoartist Coldie. The collection arrives Tuesday, August 10, via Nifty Gateway.

The series comprises three unique 3D NFTs. The first is described as a “stereoscopic 3D anaglyph collage” of the artwork that accompanied the band’s classic song, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.” The second is a “3D decentralized animation collage” of the members of Bauhaus, that also incorporates a clip from “Blea Lugosi’s Dead” to create an NFT loop. And the third is a “3D decentralized animation collage” that features photos of Bauhaus, handwritten lyrics for “Blea Lugosi’s Dead,” and a clip from the song to create an NFT Loop.

The Bauhaus x Coldie NFT #1 will be limited to 21 editions and will require red/cyan 3D glasses to enable the stereoscopic effect. NFT #2 will be limited to 10 editions, and there will be just one edition of NFT #3.

“We’ve got… 21st century ART,” Bauhaus said in a statement. “This is the future. This is the now.“

Coldie added: “The opportunity to collaborate with Bauhaus was an easy decision as I look at them as pioneers and influential music creators. This parallels how I have found myself pioneering in the crypto art and NFT space. Both of us share a love for experimentation, taking chances on new ideas, as well as distressed/photocopied imagery.”

The collaboration will culminate in an “IRL auction party” on August 10 at the Bright Moments NFT Gallery in Venice Beach, California (attendees will receive 3D glasses to view the work).

It was announced back in June that Bauhaus would be joining acts like Blondie, Devo, and more at the 2022 Cruel World festival, set to go down May 14, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. The single-day fest will also feature Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Echo & the Bunnymen, English Beat, Public Image Ltd., Berlin, Missing Persons, Christian Death, the Damned, the Church, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the best of Bauhaus on Apple Music and Spotify.

For the latest music news and exclusive features, check out uDiscover Music.

uDiscover Music is operated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Some recording artists included in uDiscover Music articles are affiliated with UMG.