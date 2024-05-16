Bauer, unbeaten Sutter UHS advance to SJS D-V Final Four: Sutter extends win streak to four-year high 25 games

May 15—Olivia Bauer opened her final postseason as a member of the Sutter Union High softball team with a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday to help the top-seeded Huskies blank No. 8 West Campus, out of Sacramento, 10-0 for their 25th straight win this season — the longest team streak in the past four years.

Bauer struck out 11 and walked one, while the offense put up nine through three innings before adding one more in the fourth to ignite the run-rule — Sutter's 17th win by 10 or more runs.

Up next is a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Final Four where Sutter (25-0) hosts No. 4 Woodland Christian (18-4) at 4 p.m. today (Thursday). Sutter is 3-0 in the MaxPreps era against WC, including a 16-0 win in last year's section playoffs. In the 2023 playoffs, Bauer, headed for Boise State in the fall, was again the catalyst in the circle with 2-hit complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts while collecting four hits and four RBI at the plate. Alexa Carino, a junior at the time and bound for Sac State, blasted two home runs against the Cardinals with six RBI.

Another win against Woodland Christian, champs of the Central Valley California League, could pit Bauer against pitcher Kodie Townsend of Sonora. Townsend, a junior, is 23-5 coming into the semifinals at home against Calveras at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Bauer is 21-0 with 18 complete games. The two would meet in the finals set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River College. Townsend has thrown all 172 innings for Sonora with 1.55 ERA, while Bauer has totaled a 0.49 ERA in 115 innings.

In other action ...

East Nicolaus, the top-seed in the Northern Section Division V softball playoffs, officially opens its title defense at 4 p.m. today (Thursday) at home against Hamilton (14-10), a 12-3 winner over Mount Shasta on Tuesday.

The Spartans (21-4), the four-time defending NSCIF D-V champions, get the winner of Los Molinos and Modoc in the D-V finals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the highest seed available.

Adriana Nebuloni and Stevie Knight are each hitting a team-leading .500-plus in over 20 games recorded to spur the Spartan attack.

In D-IV, Colusa (23-5) beat Paradise, 2-1 on Tuesday to move into the semifinals to take on West Valley at home at 4 p.m. today with a chance to get to Saturday's final at 2 p.m. at the highest seed available.

The other semi features No. 1 University Prep against No. 4 Willows at 4 p.m. today.

Other scores

Ponderosa 4, Yuba City 3

Union Mine 4, Wheatland 3

To buy tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and in the NSCIF https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.