Bauer throws no-hitter through seven innings, sets MLB record

Trevor Bauer has been virtually unhittable this year and that continued in the Cleveland Indians' MLB win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Indians right-hander no-hit the Blue Jays through seven innings in Cleveland on Thursday before exiting after 117 pitches. While he had control issues, including five walks, he punched out eight hitters.

Fastball, breaking ball, change-up, everything worked for Bauer against the Blue Jays.

Indians relievers lost the no-hit bid in the ninth, but Cleveland won 4-1.

Coming off his best season in 2018 (12-6, 2.21 ERA), expectations were high for the 28-year-old Bauer, but he has far exceeded those in his first two starts.

In his previous appearance on March 30 against the Minnesota Twins, Bauer allowed only one hit in seven innings, walked one and struck out nine, although he got touched for an earned run. Bauer currently has a streak of 10.2 hitless innings.

Bauer becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to pitch five or more innings in back-to-back starts to open the season and allow only one hit.

Torres torments Orioles

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and went four for four with four RBIs in New York's 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He became the youngest Yankee to have a four-hit game with three extra-base hits since Joe DiMaggio in 1936.

Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty had four hits, including a homer, and five RBIs in Oakland's 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Braves lefty Max Fried gave up one hit in six scoreless against the Chicago Cubs (he was perfect through 5.2 innings) in a 9-4 win. Atlanta slugger Nick Markakis had three doubles, five hits in five at-bats and five RBIs to key the offense.

Stephen Strasburg struck out nine and gave up only three hits in 6.2 scoreless innings for the Washington Nationals to earn the win against the New York Mets.

Dreadful Davis

Orioles first basemen Chris Davis struck out in all three at-bats and is now 0 for 17 with 11 strikeouts this year.

Laureano shows off arm

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano showed off his incredible arm.

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber made a great diving catch.

Thursday's results

Detroit Tigers 5-4 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 4-0 New York Mets

New York Yankees 8-4 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 7-3 Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 9-4 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 11-4 Los Angeles Angels

Cubs at Brewers

The Cubs (1-5) are off to a rocky start, while Christian Yelich (four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) look ready to repeat their success from last season. Lefty Jose Quintana gets his first start for Chicago. He was both good and bad in his only other appearance this year, a four-inning scoreless stint on March 30 against the Rangers where he gave up five hits and three walks but struck out eight. The Brewers counter with Brandon Woodruff, who won his first start of the year.