Bauer and company look to bring Sutter SJS title in 2024

Mar. 1—Sutter Union High softball is back this year as a MaxPreps preseason top-10 pick ahead of its season opener Friday at home against Willows.

The Huskies return two of the best in the Sac-Joaquin Section in Boise State signee Olivia Bauer and future Sacramento State product Alexa Carino.

In addition to Willows, Sutter will see Roseville, Foothill (Palo Cedro) and Inderkum in its first tournament of the year.

The Huskies sit No. 9 in the preseason top-25 following a 26-2 season. Ahead of Sutter is No. 1 Oak Ridge, led by Sacramento State commit Jess Szelenyi and NC State commit Carly Short, according to MaxPreps.

Coming in at No. 2 is Whitney (Rocklin) as the Wildcats return a boatload of weapons that won a SJS D-II title last year.

Pleasant Grove, Vacaville, Capital Christian, Ponderosa, Dixon and Vista del Lago are No. 3-8 in MaxPreps' first poll.

Wheatland Union High, following its run to an SJS title game a year ago, comes in at No. 22, ahead of Tracy, Vanden and Oakmont.

The Pirates return Hallie Prather and Briseis Botonis — a latter is listed as an SJS MaxPreps Players to Watch after belting 14 home runs and collecting 52 runs batted in.

Bauer joins Botonis on the MaxPreps Players to Watch list after the Sutter Husky hit .527, had 49 hits, 15 doubles and six triples. In the circle, Bauer went 23-2 last year.

Wheatland first sees Sutter March 15 at home.

Lindhurst No. 7 in first MaxPreps weekly rankings

The Blazers have won two of three to kick off 2024 and currently are No. 7 in the first weekly MaxPreps computerized rankings. Teams need to play a minimum of three games to be calculated in the weekly rankings.

Lindhurst blew out San Juan twice but fell to Live Oak in its first three games. Freshman Gracie Garcia is hitting .833 (5-of-6), while sophomore Ashlynn Wheeler has 10 RBI in three games.

Lindhurst hosts Natomas Monday, weather permitting.

Los Banos, Oakdale and Tracy are each 3-0 and one-two-three in the first rankings.

