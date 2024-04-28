Battling point could be crucial, says McInnes

Derek McInnes reckons Kilmarnock’s hard-earned point against Hearts could be a crucial moment in their quest to clinch fourth place.

Despite making a bright start, McInnes’ side were under the cosh for much of the goalless stalemate in which the visitors twice struck the woodwork.

Kilmarnock remain in the driving seat in fourth place after just one defeat in 12 league fixtures.

"It absolutely could be [a crucial point], nobody has got a crystal ball, but it's difficult to pick up points in the top six, particularly when the Old Firm are going for a title," manager McInnes said.

"It takes us up to 52 points, which is great shooting from my players.

"We set off at the start of the campaign to make sure we weren't in the position we were last year, we then tried towards top six. We've been there for the majority of the season and have carried ourselves like a top six team.

"Once we got that point at Tynecastle a couple of weeks ago, there was no real celebration from us - it was what's next?

"Fourth spot is next and that's what we're working towards, we need to make sure that the focus is there to go on and finish the job."