‘He’s battling right now:’ Ron Rivera continues to coach through cancer treatment

Washington head coach Ron Rivera missed Wednesday’s practice to receive treatment for his lymph node cancer, which was diagnosed right before the season. On Thursday, he was at practice, but left shortly after, leaving DC Jack Del Rio to speak to the media in his absence.

According to Del Rio, who has been filling in as the head man when Rivera is absent, the HC is battling right now, and not feeling very well because of it.

“He’s tough as can be and doing what he can,” Del Rio said. “And as coaches and players, we have to do everything we can to carry on the message.”

As the season goes on, Rivera’s well-being will be something to watch, as he continues his fight against cancer, while also working to get his team ready each and every week.

We’re supporting you every step of the way, coach. Keep fighting, and let your guys pick up the slack when you need them to.