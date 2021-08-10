Battling Blaze: Ashland FD trains in KDMC parking lot

Aug. 10—ASHLAND — Standing on the stairs, the firemen grip the hose.

Inside the red metal trailer, the propane-fueled flames are burning hot — getting up to nearly 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

With white smoke flowing through the doors, the firefighters burst inside, coming upon a metal couch ablaze. Beyond that is a kitchenette — with the push of a button, the blaze shoots up from the stove and reaches the ceiling, creeping toward the steel living room.

This is what firefighters call a "rollover" — it's the tell-tale sign of the "flash over." Simply put, when the fire starts creeping across the ceiling in a room, that means every single object is about to burst into an inferno.

Captain Richard Carr, of the AFD, said when rollover happens, a firefighter has two options: run away or press onward attacking the flames.

"We're taught to fight it, to do everything we can to cool the atmosphere," he said. "That means spraying it down with water."

On Tuesday, Ashland Fire set up the Fire Blast training trailer in the parking lot of King's Daughter Medical Center. The trailer, provided by the Kentucky Fire Commission, is a simulation of various scenarios firefighters find themselves in when battling blaze — which comes in handy for the two new hires the department is training.

Think of the trailer like a gigantic propane grill — the various objects, like the couch and the kitchenette, are essentially large burners. From a control booth outside, a trainer can control the flow of gas and flame as the firefighters put their skills to the test, according to Carr.

"Gas is hard to put out, so they can cut the gas out if the firefighters have applied enough fire suppression," he said. "What we can also simulate is a rekindling, so they might put out the couch, but then it will catch up again."

While it might be easy to chalk up the business of firefighting as putting the blue stuff on the red stuff, there's an inherent science behind it.

"You have the BTUs of any given object, which is the heat it is putting off," Carr said. "You have to apply so many gallons per minute of water to overcome the BTUs. Depending on what's burning, you might need wider hoses to get more gallons per minute."

At the training on Tuesday, firefighters were being taught to "push past" the fire. In this scenario, the source of the fire was in the kitchenette. While firefighters put out the flame on the couch, they had to continue pushing towards the kitchenette to extinguish the fire there.

"The closer you are, the better shot you have at getting the fire put out," Carr said. "You're not going to have as much water on the fire if you're spraying it from 20 feet away as you would 10 feet."

Gas burns clean, so in order to simulate the low-visibility conditions of a home ablaze the trailer is pumped full of white smoke. While it does the opposite of what a live condition would be — the smoke hangs low as opposed to rising up — it does give firefighters a sense of putting out a fire piratically blind.

Another drill the firefighters can run is a below-grade fire. Carr said a fire burning underneath a house in a basement is fatal and has killed many firefighters nationwide over the years.

"What we say is an above-grade (a fire on the floor above a firefighter) can hurt you, but a below-grade (underneath the fighter fire) can kill you," Carr said. "The reason is, heat rises. So if the fire is below you, it's going to feel hotter. The floor is much more likely to give out beneath you."

And a floor giving out underneath a firefighter can drop him into a basement full of flames.

In order to simulate how to attack that, the trailer has a second story firefighters can start out on, then fight their way down a stairwell into the main area.

Of course, safety is first in the course — inside the room, instructors are on-hand to hit a cut-off switch and two fire trucks are hooked up to independent water sources just in case things get out of hand.

