Battle's rollercoaster regular season ends in loss, but takes silver linings into playoffs

It hasn’t been the prettiest season for Battle in Matt Herman’s first year as head coach. Friday was another example as the Spartans finished their regular season with a 3-6 record as they fell to Hannibal 42-7 on senior night.

But one of the best things about MSHAA football is that everyone gets a chance from late October into late November. This isn’t the Spartans' first rodeo when suffering a decisive defeat.

Battle is a team that’s gone through adversity over the past months but simultaneously shown they can respond the right way.

Four weeks ago, the Spartans suffered a 21-point loss to the hands of Kapuan Mt. Carmel on the road before bouncing back to defeat Smith-Cotton 20-14 for its first CMAC victory. Last week, after suffering a 38-point drubbing to cross-town rival Rock Bridge, Battle defeated Jefferson City 29-14 for its third win of the season.

The secret sauce is something Herman thinks has been instilled in the program for years.

“We're built on grit here. Battle High School always has been,” Herman said. “They understand how close we are. Sometimes winning changes our attitude, sometimes losing makes us focus a little harder. So, we’re getting there, but it’s one of those things that our guys are good at, which they show.”

"Every week after a loss, it just makes everybody's emotions go up," Jayden Donnelly said. "We just walk in; we play better and everybody's more locked in."

Having grit is something that Battle’s head coach thinks is key when heading into postseason play.

“You never know what happens in those games,” Herman said. “It’s important that we fight every game, fight every down. Now it's win or go home, and we have no choice but to fight now.”

Despite being down 42-0 in the fourth quarter with a running clock, the Spartans didn’t quit and give into a shutout loss, even without their starting quarterback, Alex Fernandez, who exited the game with a shoulder injury and didn't return out of precaution.

With under five minutes to play, sophomore backup Kendle Wilkerson stood in the pocket before delivering a deep ball to wide receiver Donnelly, running a deep post, who proceeded to run everyone for a 52-yard score out.

Wilkerson braved going against a defense that has allowed just 28 points in the last five weeks coming into the contest receiving praise from his head coach.

“Kendle Wilkerson came in and made a great play,” Herman said. “He’s been doing a great job in practice for us. He had a chance to show that in his time, he may be ready to go.”

Donnelly led the Spartans with seven receptions for 102 yards on the night. Six of those receptions came from Fernandez, who went 10-22 for 92 yards.

“Those are two good guys that work hard. Alex has done a phenomenal job in his growth at quarterback,” Herman said. “Jayden Donnelly has done a great job. When I got here, he was playing just receiver, and it’s turned into him playing both ways, so he’s done a phenomenal job.”

Fernandez and Donnelly are two of 17 seniors for the 2023 Spartans. Along with the pair is senior linebacker Alijah Jackman, who stood out in being involved on a handful of tackles in perhaps his final time playing on Battle’s field.

“I understand it was going to be the last time I was going to play on this field, but I was with my brothers, so that was exciting,” Jackman said. “Obviously, not the outcome we hoped for at all by any means, but hopefully, we pick it up, and I feel like there’s still time to go on a run as long as we focus on next week.”

Jackman is excited to enter postseason play, echoing Herman’s statement of the potential unpredictability within the playoffs.

“That’s the best part because it's not like college or the NFL, where some teams don’t have a chance. But luckily for us, we still have a chance to focus up, going on a run, so I’m excited for that.”

For Battle, of course, it will have to play better than it did against Hannibal on Friday night. The Pirates controlled for all four quarters, running the football 40 times for over 200 yards.

After the Spartans forced a turnover on downs on its first defensive series with the help of Jackman, the Pirates remained committed to their veer option attack, running the football over 40 times for over 200 yards between quarterback Waylon Anders and running backs Cody Culp and Ladyn Essing.

More impressively, Hannibal didn’t even hand it off to its best player, 4-star Notre Dame commit Aneyas Williams. Instead, they opted to line him up at wide receiver and throw it to him, which was evident on the Pirates' first score as he burned a Spartan down the sidelines for a 34-yard strike from Anders.

From there on, the Pirates kept churning out points as Culp rushed in from five yards out to close out the first quarter, followed by Anders keeping it on an option keeper, putting Hannibal up 20-0 early in the second.

The following two Pirates touchdowns came through the air during the back half of the second quarter as Anders tossed a 12-yard score to Williams on a slant pattern before finding Kane Wilson shortly before halftime.

Williams, still productive, finished with six receptions for 139 yards to go along with his pair of touchdowns. Anders scored his fifth and final touchdown for the Pirates by plunging it in from a yard out to make it 42-0 in the third quarter.

“We’ll sit on this loss for about 24 hours or so, then be ready to move on,” Herman said. “It’ll be nice to come in on Monday and watch that film and then flush it with the rest of these guys and get on with whoever our next opponent is. Playoff football is special, and we’d like to be playing towards the middle end of November, no doubt.”

The Spartans finished sixth place in Class 5, District 5. This means they will travel to face CMAC foe Capital City on the road in Jefferson City. When the two programs met on Sep. 1, Capital City escaped with a narrow 37-34 home victory. Both teams met in last year's playoffs, with Battle winning 34-14 after losing the regular season matchup to Capital City 42-31.

Since the program began playing football, Battle has never lost its first-round matchup.

“I’m pretty excited,” Donnelly said. “I think we can make a run.”

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Battle football falls to Hannibal, 42-7, in regular season finale