Battles of the Ages: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees vs. Jared Goff

The AFC and NFC Championship Games will represent either the triumph of experience over youth, or a changing of the guard in the NFL.

That’s because Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have the biggest age gap ever between two postseason starting quarterbacks. And Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams quarterback Jared Goff will have the third-biggest.

Here are the four biggest age differences between playoff starting quarterbacks, counting Sunday’s games:

18 years, 1 month: Tom Brady (41) vs. Patrick Mahomes (23) in 2019.

16 years, 2 months: Tom Brady (40) vs. MarcusMariota (24) in 2018.

15 years, 9 months: Drew Brees (40) vs. Jared Goff (24) in 2019.

15 years, 6 months: Steve DeBerg (37) vs. Todd Marinovich (22) in 1991.

If the Patriots and Saints win, the Brady vs. Brees matchup will have the oldest pair of starting quarterbacks of any NFL postseason game ever. If the Chiefs and Rams win, it will be a passing of the torch to the next generation.