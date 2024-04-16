Battlehawks top United Football League numbers through first three weeks

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks boast a 2-1 record through the first three weeks of the inaugural United Football League season, but they are well above the rest of the league in support.

The team’s first home game at the Dome at America’s Center welcomed 41,317 fans, a spring football record in attendance. The next biggest crowd this season was a week 2 matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the D.C. Defenders, welcoming 15,052 fans to Audi Field.

The Battlehakws support extends to the TV audience as well, boasting the highest viewership of the early season in week 1 when 1.35 million average viewers tuned in to watch St. Louis take on the Michigan Panthers for a matchup broadcasted on Fox 2 in St. Louis.

The Battlehawks return home for a week 4 matchup at home against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 20. Kickoff will be at 11:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.