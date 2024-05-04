Battlehawks secure 5th straight win, 22-8

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks continued their impressive run in the United Football League with a decisive 22-8 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. Coming into the game, the Battlehawks had secured four consecutive wins, showcasing their strength as both the highest-scoring team and one of the top defenses in the league.

The game started quietly in the first quarter, but St. Louis came alive in the second. Quarterback AJ McCarron connected with Hakeem Butler for a 17-yard touchdown, putting the Battlehawks in the lead. The momentum continued later in the quarter when Reid Sinnett’s pass to Mark Thompson resulted in a fumble, which the Battlehawks recovered. This turnover set up another successful pass from McCarron to Steve Mitchell, who made an impressive catch at the back of the end zone, bringing the score to 14-0 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, McCarron and Butler teamed up once again for another touchdown, contributing to McCarron’s three-touchdown performance for the day. Butler finished the game with two touchdowns and 134 receiving yards.

With this win, the Battlehawks notched their fifth straight victory, further solidifying their position as a dominant force in the league.

